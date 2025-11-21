Ruppert Properties Announces Julie Ruppert as President

The new generation of leadership is eager to drive their next era of strategic growth

FREDERICK, Md., Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For 25 years, Ruppert Properties has helped shape Frederick County's commercial real estate landscape. Now, the multi-generational family business is entering a new chapter as Julie Ruppert has assumed the role of President, effective early 2025, and is already spearheading the company's strategic vision for continued success, innovation, and an even deeper connection to the local community.

"Taking on the role of President is a truly thrilling opportunity," said Julie. "I'm confident in the strong foundation my family and our leadership team have built, and I am excited to lead our talented team as we both honor that legacy and start a new chapter of strategic growth and expanded community partnership in Frederick."

Julie brings a wealth of experience to the role, and her proven leadership will be integral in strengthening Ruppert Properties' vision and guiding its future direction. In 2021, Julie joined Ruppert Properties––founded by her father, Craig Ruppert in 2000––with the long-term goal of assuming a broader leadership position. Leveraging her extensive prior experience from Bozzuto, the national residential property management company, Julie began at Ruppert Properties in the property management division and built on that knowledge through mentorship and hands-on experience with the company's other divisions.

"I'm grateful for the time I previously spent in property management because it instilled a philosophy that I'll never lose sight of: providing exceptional service is what's most important to create long-term value for both our team and customers," said Julie. "My father laid a solid foundation built on integrity, trust in others, and hard work. Now, as the next generation, I feel an enormous sense of pride and responsibility to honor their efforts while steering us toward exciting new horizons."

Ruppert Properties marks its 25th anniversary in 2025, owing much of its longevity to the leadership and specific values that set them apart. Ruppert Properties focuses on in-house property management and long-term ownership, creating consistency and retention among its tenants, many of whom are other family-owned businesses and small or startup ventures. This strategy is a reflection of the family's enduring "people first" value, which extends from the internal team and clients to the greater Frederick community.

Craig Ruppert, CEO and founder of Ruppert Properties commented, "I look forward to this new phase of growth for our company, and am excited to see Julie and the current executive leadership team carry Ruppert Properties into the future. Their dedication to putting our team, our tenants, and our community at the forefront of every decision is already evident and positions them well for success."

Julie is supported by her experienced executive leadership team, which is comprised of Brennan McMeeken, Chief Financial Officer; Nick Pirone, Director of Investments; Matt Poffenbarger, Vice President of Construction; and Laura Morgan, Director of Property Management. With Julie's leadership, the executive team has embraced a collaborative, consensus-based management style, leveraging the unique strengths of each member to navigate complex investment and operational decisions, and positioning the company for resilience and sustained growth. As part of their overall strategy, Ruppert Properties is actively expanding its investment portfolio by identifying potential new geographic markets and broadening its scope to include more diverse opportunities.

"Leadership, to me, is about creating an environment where each team member is empowered to lead in their role. It's about being transparent, trusting our people, and moving forward with assured confidence in our collective ability to succeed," said Julie.

Ruppert Properties plans to continue collaborating with the community. They've recently joined the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce and the Frederick County Building Industry Association (FCBIA), making new, local connections in order to serve as a strong resource to other partner businesses and organizations. Additionally, the organization will be rolling out a new employee community engagement program that encourages their team members to contribute to local organizations at their will, with the support of the company.

Julie commented, "Frederick is our home, and we're not just building properties here—we're building relationships. True success is shared success, and you can expect us to be an even more visible, active partner in the community's future."

Ruppert Properties is a commercial real estate investment and management company based in Frederick, Maryland, specializing in acquiring, developing, and managing industrial and office properties. With a multi-generational family legacy, Ruppert Properties is committed to delivering exceptional value to its clients and making a meaningful impact in the communities it serves. For more information, visit https://ruppertproperties.com/

