Rupture Disc Market, 47% of Growth to Originate from APAC, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global rupture disc market size is estimated to grow by USD 88.91 million from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 2.97% during the forecast period.

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2022 Forecast period 2023-2027 Historic Data for 2017 - 2021 Segments Covered Application (Standalone rupture disc and Rupture disc in combination with relief valves), Product (Metallic rupture disc and Graphite rupture disc), and End-user (Energy, Processing industries, Transportation, and Others) Key Companies Covered BS and B Innovations Ltd., Continental Disc Corp., DonadonSDD Srl, Emerson Electric Co, Fike Corp., Graco Inc., Halma Plc, Heleon Group BV, Leser GmbH and Co. KG, Mersen Corporate Services SAS, PARKER HANNIFIN CORP., Parr Instrument Co., Rembe, SGL Carbon SE, Striko Verfahrenstechnik GmbH, Technetics Group, Tundra Process Solutions Ltd, V TEX Corp., Wolff Group, and Zook Enterprises LLC Regions Covered APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Region Outlook

APAC North America Europe South America Middle East & Africa

1. APAC - During the forecast period, APAC is expected to contribute significantly to the global market growth, with an estimated 47% share. Analysts from Technavio have detailed the regional trends and drivers influencing the market. APAC is projected to experience the fastest growth, driven by increased automobile production and the establishment of more power plants.

This material is crucial in the automotive sector, particularly for manufacturing NGVs, due to its lightweight nature, strong strength-to-weight ratio, and resistance to corrosion. The escalating production of NGVs in APAC will drive demand for this material.

In 2018, APAC accounted for over 71% of global NGV production, with leading manufacturing countries including China , India , South Korea , Japan , and Thailand . Consequently, the utilization of this material in NGV manufacturing is notably high in these nations.

Segmentation Overview

Application 1.1 Standalone rupture disc

1.2 Rupture disc in combination with relief valves Product 2.1 Metallic rupture disc

2.2 Graphite rupture disc End-user 3.1 Energy

3.2 Processing industries

3.3 Transportation

3.4 Others Geography 4.1 APAC

4.2 Europe

4.3 North America

4.4 South America

4.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Standalone rupture disc: During the projected period, the standalone rupture disc market is expected to witness significant growth. These discs are cost-effective compared to pressure relief valves, albeit they can rupture more rapidly. This characteristic fuels the segment's expansion. In 2017, the segment was valued at USD 331.95 million and maintained growth until 2021.

Standalone rupture discs can be installed in series or parallel with relief valves, offering added protection. Their use alongside relief valves prevents corrosive and viscous materials from directly contacting the valves, ensuring operational integrity. The rising demand for pressure relief valves stems from the necessity for leak-tight seals in pressurized systems, driving market growth.

Research Analysis

The Rupture Disc Market encompasses the production and distribution of essential safety components used in industrial applications. These components, which include rupture discs, pressure relief valves, and fast-acting relaxation devices, play a crucial role in upholding industrial safety regulations in various sectors, such as chemical plants.

Rupture discs, available in types like graphite, metallic, anti-arch, and standalone, are designed to withstand extreme temperatures, corrosion, and high viscous fluids. They are integral to maintaining leak-tightness in systems that handle gas, vapor, or liquid flashing. Malfunctioning of heat exchangers or other equipment can lead to increased system pressure, necessitating the use of rupture discs to prevent potential hazards during upstream production.

Market Overview

The Rupture Disc Market encompasses a wide range of pressure safety valves designed to protect industrial processes from overpressure conditions. These discs, which come in various materials such as metal, rubber, and ceramic, function by breaking or rupturing when a predetermined pressure threshold is reached. This mechanism prevents further damage to equipment and potential hazards to personnel.

The market for rupture discs is driven by the need for process safety in industries like oil and gas, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and power generation. Key players in this market focus on innovation, reliability, and cost-effectiveness to cater to the evolving demands of their customers. The market is expected to grow significantly due to increasing industrialization, stringent safety regulations, and the rising trend towards automation and remote monitoring in industrial processes.

