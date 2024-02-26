Rupture Disc Market size to grow by USD 88.91 million during 2022 to 2027, BS and B Innovations Ltd., Continental Disc Corp., DonadonSDD Srl, to emerge as some of the key companies, Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The rupture disc market is expected to grow by USD 88.91 million between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 2.97% during the forecast period. The report recognizes the following as some of the key players, BS and B Innovations Ltd., Continental Disc Corp., DonadonSDD Srl, Emerson Electric Co, Fike Corp., Graco Inc., Halma Plc, Heleon Group BV, Leser GmbH and Co. KG, Mersen Corporate Services SAS, PARKER HANNIFIN CORP., Parr Instrument Co., Rembe, SGL Carbon SE, Striko Verfahrenstechnik GmbH, Technetics Group, Tundra Process Solutions Ltd, V TEX Corp., Wolff Group, and Zook Enterprises LLC. Market is fragmented in nature. View PDF Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Rupture Disc Market 2023-2027

Report Coverage Details Page number 182 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.97% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 88.91 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.67 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, Germany, and UK

The market is segmented by application (standalone rupture disc and rupture disc in combination with relief valves), product (metallic rupture disc and graphite rupture disc), end-user (energy, processing industries, transportation, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Growing demand for fast-acting relief devices

The global demand for fast-acting relief devices is on the rise, particularly for systems that necessitate instantaneous response to increased pressure. Rupture discs are gaining popularity due to their significantly faster reaction time compared to pressure relief valves in certain process systems. This emphasis on quick responsiveness enhances the safety and efficiency of various industrial processes. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View PDF Sample

Market to observe 2.67% YOY growth in 2023.

The miniaturization is a primary trend.

The lack of monitoring and control systems is a major challenge hindering the growth. The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing a report

Key Segments:

The market share growth by the standalone rupture disc segment is significant during the forecast period. These are characterized by their cost-effectiveness in comparison to pressure relief valves, making them a more economical choice. However, it's important to note that they have the tendency to burst more rapidly than pressure relief valves. This characteristic is anticipated to contribute to the growth of the segment during the forecast period. Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request a Sample

Analyst Review

The market is witnessing significant growth, driven by diverse industries such as Oil&Gas, Chemical, Aerospace, and Pharmaceutical. Key players are innovating with various types including Anti-arch and Flat Type rupture discs to meet industry-specific needs. Anti-arch are designed to withstand high pressures and prevent arching, ensuring reliable performance in critical applications, particularly in the Oil&Gas sector. Meanwhile, Flat Type offer precise burst pressures and are favored in industries like Chemical and Pharmaceutical for their accuracy. With stringent safety regulations driving demand, the market is poised for steady expansion, catering to the evolving needs of these vital sectors.

The global market is witnessing significant growth, driven by diverse industries such as Oil&Gas, Chemical, Aerospace, and Pharmaceutical. Two prominent types dominating this market are the Anti-arch and the Flat Type. With stringent safety regulations and the need for reliable pressure relief solutions, these industries rely heavily on rupture discs to safeguard processes and equipment. In the Oil&Gas sector, discs play a crucial role in preventing catastrophic incidents during high-pressure operations. Similarly, in Chemical and Pharmaceutical industries, where precise control over processes is vital, it ensure safety and prevent potential hazards. The Aerospace industry also utilizes it in various applications, underscoring their versatile nature and indispensable role in ensuring operational integrity.

