Rural BOCES Partners with 2gnoMe to Personalize Learning for its Teachers

NEW YORK, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Colorado River BOCES and 2gnoMe have entered into a partnership to create a custom environment that informs the development of a tailored improvement plan and personalized professional learning experiences for educators, education administrators and system-level leaders. This portal will be based on the Colorado Teacher Quality Standards.

2gnoMe Personalized Learning Platform for Teachers

"Moving into a personalized professional learning model requires a bunch of little pieces and 2gnoMe sews it all together nicely," said Troy Lange, Executive Director. "The advantage of having a system that is content agnostic, allows us to select from the best of all types of professional learning."

The parties are also developing a similar portal based on the Colorado Special Education Standards for Educators, with a focus on providing teachers and school-level leaders with crucial information to support teachers' efforts to improve their practice, implement innovative practices, and achieve better results for their students.

"It is an honor to be selected to help Colorado River scale its professional standards for educators," said Ilya Zeldin, 2gnoMe CEO. "Hopefully, this data-driven approach can pave way for personalized learning in the rural communities where educators are spread over great distance and cannot afford to take time off for 'one-size-fits-all' training."

About 2gnoMe

2gnoMe is a cloud-based platform that supports teachers with personalized professional learning. This award-winning approach enhances individual skills awareness and clarifies who needs what kind of learning in the first place. For education leaders, the platform makes it easy to create a holistic and continuous learning experience for every teacher – at scale, and to measure the usefulness and impact of the learning activity, on teacher retention and student outcomes. To learn more, visit https://2gno.me or watch this 2-minute video at https://youtu.be/IrMSfjY-PUk.

About Colorado River BOCES

Colorado River BOCES is an educational service agency in the mountains of Colorado supporting member districts with special education, alternative school experiences, professional development, blended learning, and alternative licensure pathways for professionals looking to enter the education field. To learn more, visit http://www.crboces.org.

