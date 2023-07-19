Rural Clinical and Healthcare Logistics Market to Grow by 6.03% from 2022 to 2027| AmerisourceBergen Corp., C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., Cavalier Logistics Inc., and more to emerge as key players- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The rural clinical and healthcare logistics market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.03% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 2,226.4 million, according to Technavio. The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including - Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P, AmerisourceBergen Corp., C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., Cavalier Logistics Inc., CMA CGM SA Group, Cold Chain Technologies, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, Distribution Management Corp Inc., DSV AS, FedEx Corp., Global Logistics Network SAS, Kuehne Nagel Management AG, MARKEN Ltd., Matternet, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, SCG Logistics Management Co. Ltd., SF Express Co. Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., and Zipline International Inc.– Download the sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Rural Clinical and Healthcare Logistics Market 2023-2027

Rural Clinical and Healthcare Logistics Market Insights -

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Type (Cold chain logistics and Non-cold chain logistics), Service (Transportation and Warehousing), and Geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa )

Key Drivers- The growing introduction of new drugs by pharmaceutical manufacturers is a key factor driving the rural clinical and healthcare logistics market. The pharmaceutical industry, which includes both prescription and over-the-counter drugs, is expected to witness substantial growth in the near future. Furthermore, specialty drugs are expected to contribute around 43% of global spending in 2027, with developed markets accounting for approximately 56% of total expenditure. Moreover, the expenditure on cancer medications is predicted to increase due to the introduction and use of innovative drugs and the limited impact of new biosimilars. The growth in neurology drug expenditure will be fueled by the development of new treatments for rare neurological disorders, Alzheimer's disease, and migraines, leading to the introduction of new drugs in the market. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends- The increasing adoption of blockchain technology is the major trend in the rural clinical and healthcare logistics market growth. Blockchain technology is a digital platform that offers a distributed transaction ledger, enabling multiple stakeholders to maintain identical copies on several computer-controlled systems. Moreover, its advantages have led to the implementation of blockchain technology in supply chain operations by numerous logistics companies. By adopting blockchain, the efficiency and integrity of data in the supply chain can be enhanced. Furthermore, this technology facilitates streamlined operations and accelerates the sharing of information and data. The acceptance of blockchain in the logistics industry has been steadily increasing, with companies like DHL embracing its benefits in areas such as logistics and shipping. Hence, this technology is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges- Shortage of skilled truck drivers is a significant challenge impeding the rural clinical and healthcare logistics market. A lack of proficient truck drivers can have severe repercussions on the market, particularly in situations where the lead time is crucial and can impact the potential to save lives through medical aid. Additionally, logistics operations in rural areas face significant complexities due to inadequate infrastructure, necessitating the presence of experienced truck drivers who can ensure prompt product delivery. Furthermore, certain truckers are expressing objections to the US regulation mandating electronic logging devices (ELDs) in the transportation industry, as they perceive the digital monitoring of drivers as an invasion of privacy. This can further exacerbate the shortage of skilled truck drivers.

The rural clinical and healthcare logistics market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as prospects.

Rural Clinical and Healthcare Logistics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.03% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,226.4 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.25 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key countries US, Mexico, China, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P, AmerisourceBergen Corp., C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., Cavalier Logistics Inc., CMA CGM SA Group, Cold Chain Technologies, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, Distribution Management Corp Inc., DSV AS, FedEx Corp., Global Logistics Network SAS, Kuehne Nagel Management AG, MARKEN Ltd., Matternet, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, SCG Logistics Management Co. Ltd., SF Express Co. Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., and Zipline International Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

