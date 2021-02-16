Rural Cloud Initiative Strengthens its ACRES Advisory Council with Appointment of Former USDA Administrator Chad Rupe

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rural Cloud Initiative (RCI), today announces the appointment of former Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Utilities Service Administrator Chad Rupe to ACRES – the Advisory Council for Rural Edge Solutions. A Presidential appointee, Chad served as the Administrator from April 2019 to January 2021 and brings unparalleled rural industry and legislative insight to the RCI.

The Fourth Industrial Revolution is poised to transform rural America with next-generation digital technologies that will dramatically alter the ways data flows and information is accessed across the heartland. ACRES is comprised of industry influencers, operators and stakeholders representing the ever-changing rural technology landscape. Helping to guide that effort, Chad joins a team of industry innovators and thought leaders whose collective expertise in the unique dynamics of the rural market and the boundary-pushing capabilities of edge compute technology will drive the development and deployment of technologies for rural industries.

"Chad will be a tremendous addition to ACRES, a marquee collection of industry thought leaders," said George Woodward, CEO, Trilogy Networks. "Over the past 15 years, he has served the rural community in a variety of executive and federal agency positions and thus possesses a deep understanding of the resources and challenges facing the nation's rural industries. His work over the past decade has been instrumental to the beginning of the digital transformation of rural America. We owe him a debt of gratitude for his service and are excited to have his expertise as we work to bring next-generation high-speed data connectivity to rural industries – including potentially more than 2,000,000 farms – nationwide."

"I am excited to continue to support Rural America with a dedicated and independent voice to provide the tools for building rural economies with modern technology and realize all the benefits it offers," said Chad. "The professional network that the Rural Cloud Initiative provides is exactly what is needed to close the digital divide and I am honored to join the crew."

The Rural Cloud Initiative is a unique coalition of more than 65 network and technology partners deploying edge solutions across a unified, distributed cloud covering an area of 1.5 million square miles of rural America, providing the essential infrastructure for 5G, agriculture, and energy solutions.

