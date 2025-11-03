Rural King Plants Roots in Cumberland with First-Ever Maryland Location

MATTOON, Ill., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rural King , a family-owned retailer dedicated to the rural lifestyle, announced the opening of its first Maryland store in Cumberland.

Grand opening festivities will take place Friday, Nov. 7, through Sunday, Nov. 9, featuring Rural King specials and competitive prices on many items throughout the store. RK Rewards loyalty members will earn double points on qualifying purchases and can enter to win one of 100 $25 gift cards. Customers can also enjoy a complimentary bottle of Rural King water during their visit.

Courtesy of Rural King

With a legacy spanning more than six decades, Rural King has established itself as a cornerstone of the communities it serves. The new Cumberland location at 1262 Vocke Road features innovative updates designed to enhance the shopping experience, including mobile and self-checkout options, while maintaining the personal touch that defines Rural King's customer service.

"Cumberland is the perfect location for Rural King's first store in Maryland," said Steve Barbarick, Rural King CEO. "This hardworking community reflects the very values Rural King was built on—family, service, and integrity. We're proud to create local jobs, support families, and provide the dependable products and hometown service our customers deserve, while also bringing new conveniences to enhance the shopping experience."

The Cumberland store boasts various brands, including Carhartt, Blackstone, Ariat, Wrangler, Black Rifle Coffee Company, Walnut Creek Foods and Henry Rifles. Focusing on serving diverse customer needs, Rural King offers products for livestock, pets, birds, automotive needs, power equipment, power tools, grilling, food and snacks, and cleaning products. As the seasons change, customers can find heating and cooling items, outdoor patio décor, pools, toys, home décor, and sporting goods.

As a community-oriented retailer, Rural King is committed to supporting local initiatives, including youth organizations like 4-H and FFA, and veterans and first responders through partnerships with organizations like the Gary Sinise Foundation. The company's commitment to fostering meaningful connections extends beyond its storefronts, embodying its core values of teamwork, integrity, and continuous improvement. For more information, visit Ruralking.com , RKguns.com or RKtractors.com .

About Rural King, Inc.

Rural King, also known as RK Holdings, LLP, planted its roots as America's Farm and Home Store in Mattoon, Illinois in 1960. Since that time, Rural King has grown to more than 140 stores in seventeen states. Rural King offers the lowest prices on a broad range of essential goods, food, feed, seed and other farm and home necessities to the communities we serve throughout Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. We welcome and encourage everyone to enjoy our longstanding tradition of offering free popcorn and coffee every time you visit our stores.

