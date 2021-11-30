Rural Mutual Donates Nearly $700,000 to Support Local Charities

MADISON, Wis., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rural Mutual Insurance announced today that 149 of its local agents have collectively donated $692,600 to 164 communities throughout Wisconsin during 2021. The company is proud of how its agents have supported many organizations in need during a difficult time.

"The pandemic has made the last couple of years challenging for Wisconsin residents," said Mike Lubahn, Director of Marketing for Rural Mutual Insurance. "Staying true to our mission to help keep Wisconsin strong, we asked our agents to think about what more we can do to help."

This request led to the creation of the Agent Charitable Fund in early 2021. From the beginning, there was a generous outpouring of support from local agents throughout Wisconsin who donated to and positively impacted nonprofit organizations of their own choosing. These organizations included food pantries, agriculture organizations, domestic abuse shelters, youth leadership organizations, senior centers and many more.

Whether through supporting agent charitable initiatives, Wisconsin Food Farm and Support Fund or sponsorship of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA)/Rural Mutual Sportsmanship Award, Rural Mutual Insurance strives to make Wisconsin a better place to live and work.

About Rural Mutual Insurance

Rural Mutual Insurance Company has been protecting Wisconsin since 1934. As an AM Best A+ Superior company, Rural Mutual provides a full line of insurance products exclusively to families, businesses and farms in Wisconsin. The company is headquartered in Madison, WI with over 150 local agents across the state. For more information about Rural Mutual Insurance Company, visit ruralmutual.com.

SOURCE Rural Mutual Insurance Company