Rural Mutual earns two top-performer awards

Wisconsin-based insurance company awarded A+ rating and top 50-national ranking

MADISON, Wis., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rural Mutual Insurance Company (RMIC) has earned the AM Best A+ rating for the seventh consecutive year. The rating is based on historical results (2023 and earlier) and early returns from 2024.

"It's a huge recognition, especially in the current insurance market cycle that we're in," said Dan Merk, Rural Mutual's executive vice president and CEO.

Rural Mutual has also been recognized as a Ward's top 50-U.S. property and casualty company. Nearly 2,900 companies are reviewed nationally, meaning Rural Mutual ranks in the top two percent. Even more impressive, this is the 16th straight year Rural Mutual has made this exclusive list.

While other insurance companies have been adversely affected by inflation, extreme weather, and the reinsurance market, Merk says it's no accident Rural Mutual continues to excel and shine in the face of these challenges.

"The dedication, loyalty, and hard work of our agents, field employees, and home office staff have made this possible for yet another year," added Merk. "I couldn't be more proud of our people."

Rural Mutual is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year, only does business in Wisconsin, and is the number one insurer of Wisconsin farms.

About Rural Mutual Insurance Company

Rural Mutual Insurance Company is dedicated to protecting Wisconsin families, farms, and businesses. Since 1934, Rural Mutual agents and employees have helped Wisconsin residents protect what matters most and rebuild after the unexpected. The Madison-based company has earned an A+ rating from AM Best for seven straight years, remained a Ward's Top 50® Property & Casualty insurance company for 16 consecutive years, and secured a spot on Madison Magazine's Best Places to Work list year after year. Learn more about Rural Mutual.

About AM Best

AM Best is the world's oldest and most authoritative insurance rating and information source. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. Learn more about AM Best.

About Ward's

Ward's, in partnership with AON, analyzes the financial performance of nearly 2,900 property-casualty insurance companies in the United States and identifies the top 50 performers. Each Ward's 50 company has passed all safety and consistency screens and achieved superior performance over the five years analyzed. Learn more about Ward's.

SOURCE Rural Mutual Insurance Company