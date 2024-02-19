Rural Mutual Insurance Declares 5% Farm Dividend for Eighth Year

News provided by

Rural Mutual Insurance Company

19 Feb, 2024, 10:00 ET

Over $23 Million Given Back to Farm Policyholders Since 2017

MADISON, Wis., Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors for Rural Mutual Insurance Company declared a 5% dividend on all eligible farm policies for 2023 farm policyholders. This is the eighth year in a row a Farm Dividend has been declared.

In 2024, an estimated $3.3 million will be paid out upon farm policy renewals. Farmers will start to receive dividend checks in late February and early March. Over the past eight years, Rural Mutual has paid out $23.6 million to their farm policyholders in Wisconsin.

"This is the program's most substantial payout yet," said Dan Merk, Executive Vice President and CEO of Rural Mutual Insurance. "I take great pride that our company's financial success allows us to reinvest in Wisconsin farms. As an organization rooted in agriculture, the Farm Dividend is a way for us to show our appreciation for the lifeblood of our state."

In 2017, Rural Mutual Insurance became the first Wisconsin-based insurance company to offer farm policyholders a dividend. The Farm Dividend is one of the ways Rural Mutual continues to support its farm policyholders. It also reinforces Rural Mutual's strong relationship with the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation.  

Rural Mutual is the number one writer of farm insurance in Wisconsin. The company was founded by farmers to better understand their unique insurance needs, no matter the size of the farm operation. Rural Mutual is a single-state insurer, so local agents' knowledge is specific to Wisconsin. Its farm coverage options include home and personal items, farm buildings, vehicles, farm personal property and workers' compensation for farm employees.

For more information, please reach out to a Rural Mutual Agent, or visit RuralMutual.com/farmdividend.

About Rural Mutual Insurance
Rural Mutual Insurance Company has been protecting Wisconsin for 90 years. As an AM Best A+ Superior company, Rural Mutual provides a full line of insurance products exclusively to families, businesses and farms in Wisconsin. The company is headquartered in Madison, WI, with over 150 local agents across the state. 

SOURCE Rural Mutual Insurance Company

Also from this source

Rural Mutual Named One of the Best Places to Work in Madison

Rural Mutual Insurance is proud to be named to Madison Magazine's 2023 list of Best Places to Work. The only way to be named to this list is by a...

Rural Mutual Launches Winter Preparedness Campaign

Rural Mutual Insurance wants to make sure that Wisconsinites are ready to Own Winter with a new educational campaign to help residents prepare for...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Agriculture

Image1

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.