Rural Mutual Insurance Receives A+ (Superior) Credit Rating for Sixth Consecutive Year

News provided by

Rural Mutual Insurance Company

15 Aug, 2023, 10:00 ET

MADISON, Wis., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AM Best has announced that Madison-based Rural Mutual Insurance Company has earned a Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior) for the sixth year in a row. Rural Mutual is one of six single-state insurers in the United States and the only single-state insurer in Wisconsin to receive an A+ rating.

AM Best is a global rating agency with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Their rating is based on their opinion of a company's ability to pay claims, debts and other financial obligations in a timely manner. Only a small percentage of U.S. Property & Casualty insurance companies overall are awarded an A+ (Superior) rating from the agency, and achieving the highest rating is especially rare for single-state insurers.

Rural Mutual's strong balance sheet and operating performance has allowed them to grow policyholder surplus. They are continually prioritizing product and customer service enhancements to improve policies to better fit insured's needs.

Dan Merk, Rural Mutual executive vice president & CEO, credits the company's success to its strong reputation built on years of success, excellent products and unwavering service that its employees and agents provide to their customers.

"Reaffirming our Superior rating is not something we take for granted. It's been a tough year for many carriers due to several factors," said Merk. "We're very fortunate to remain financially stable with a positive financial outlook. Our employees and agents continue to show their dedication to protecting Wisconsin."

Rural Mutual has protected Wisconsin farmers, families and businessowners since 1934. The company does business in only one state, so premiums paid here, stay here to keep Wisconsin strong.  

Rural Mutual Insurance Company has been protecting Wisconsin for 89 years. As a Ward's 50® company, Rural Mutual provides a full line of insurance products exclusively to families, businesses and farms in Wisconsin. The company is headquartered in Madison and has 150 agents across the state. For more information, visit RuralMutual.com.  

SOURCE Rural Mutual Insurance Company

Also from this source

Rural Mutual Insurance Declares 5% Farm Dividend for Seventh Year

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.