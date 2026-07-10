Rural Mutual Named Among Nation's Top 50 Property & Casualty Insurers

MADISON, Wis., July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison-based Rural Mutual Insurance Company has been named to the Ward's list of top 50 performing property and casualty insurance companies, marking the 18th consecutive year the company has been recognized for this award. Ward Group analyzes the financial performance of over 2,900 property and casualty insurance companies in the United States annually, meaning Rural Mutual ranks in the top two percent.

To earn a place on the Ward's 50 list, companies must meet rigorous financial stability requirements and show they can grow while maintaining strong capital positions and underwriting results. Each Ward's 50 honoree has passed all safety and consistency evaluations and achieved superior performance throughout the five-year period analyzed. The top 50 companies receive the Ward's 50 seal, further establishing their sterling reputation as elite performers in the industry.

"Making the Ward's 50 list is especially rewarding when you consider the challenging market conditions in our industry right now," said Dan Merk, Rural Mutual's executive vice president and CEO. "This accomplishment is a direct reflection of the resiliency, dedication, and hard work of our agents, field employees, and home office staff. I'm incredibly proud of our people."

The Ward's 50 recognition comes on the heels of another impressive achievement this spring: earning an A+ rating from AM Best, the global credit rating agency specializing in the insurance industry, for the ninth consecutive year.

About Rural Mutual Insurance Company

Rural Mutual Insurance Company has been protecting Wisconsin for 92 years and is the state's No. 1 writer of farm insurance and No. 4 writer of commercial insurance. Rural Mutual provides a full line of insurance products exclusively to farms, families, and businesses in Wisconsin. The company is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin with over 150 local agents across the state.

About Ward's

Ward's, in partnership with AON, analyzes the financial performance of nearly 2,900 property-casualty insurance companies in the United States and identifies the top 50 performers. Each Ward's 50 company has passed all safety and consistency screens and achieved superior performance over the five years analyzed.

SOURCE Rural Mutual Insurance Company