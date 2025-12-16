Rural Nevada Counseling Featured on "Empowered with Meg Ryan" to Detail Telehealth and Local Outreach Initiatives

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Television audiences are invited to examine the evolving landscape of mental health care access in rural communities in an upcoming segment of "Empowered with Meg Ryan." The program partnered with Rural Nevada Counseling to explore how community-based services and technological innovation are addressing common barriers to care. This collaboration will provide an informative overview of the essential services that facilitate stability and second chances for individuals navigating mental health challenges, addiction recovery, and interactions with the judicial system. The segment is set to film in January 2026 at Rural Nevada Counseling's main location in Yerington, Nevada, providing a grounded look at the organizational structure and outreach strategies designed to meet local needs.

The production aims to provide valuable and relevant information to the general audience about the featured company and a common set of experiences shared by many potential customers in similar geographic areas.

The segment will highlight the critical role of organizations that prioritize accessibility and understanding of local cultural contexts. Rural Nevada Counseling has implemented several key solutions to address the unique challenges of small, remote towns. These include the expansion of telehealth services using secure, HIPAA-compliant platforms, which effectively overcome transportation and mobility barriers for clients in geographically isolated areas. The program will detail how this technology serves as a vital bridge to care, ensuring continuous support even across significant distances, and illustrating how they are embracing the future trend of tele-behavioral health.

"At Rural Nevada Counseling, our mission is to ensure that no one in our communities feels isolated or without support. By expanding telehealth and strengthening local partnerships, we are breaking down barriers to care and building pathways to hope. We are proud to provide essential services to Lyon County residents, meeting them where they are and ensuring access to compassionate, culturally informed care. Sharing our story on 'Empowered with Meg Ryan' highlights how rural voices and rural needs are shaping the future of mental health services." - Josh Cabral, Executive Director, Rural Nevada Counseling

The segment will also document the organization's approach to culturally competent care, noting the importance of staff training and hiring practices that reflect the socioeconomic dynamics of rural Nevada, a factor that builds trust and improves client engagement. A further component of the segment will focus on the development of robust community partnerships with local schools, law enforcement, and other organizations, illustrating how embedding support within established community institutions aids in reducing stigma and promoting early intervention. These partnerships also support Youth-Focused Mental Health Innovations by expanding school-based counseling and peer support. The feature will also address the necessity of sliding scale and grant-funded services, which ensure that financial need does not prevent individuals from accessing crucial counseling, recovery programs, and necessary support.

Furthermore, viewers will learn about the function of specialized mobile crisis units that can respond quickly to mental health emergencies in areas where traditional emergency services may be limited or delayed. This informational approach is structured to educate rural residents, community leaders, and younger populations about the practical application of mental wellness resources and support, emphasizing the importance of not feeling alone or unsupported, no matter where they live.

About "Empowered with Meg Ryan": "Empowered with Meg Ryan" is a Public Television program that offers viewers valuable insights and educational content, inspiring them to take informed action in their lives and communities. The program highlights organizations that are making a positive impact and providing pathways to greater well-being. Learn more at: www.empoweredprogram.com

About Rural Nevada Counseling: Rural Nevada Counseling is an organization dedicated to providing essential mental health, addiction, and support services to residents in rural Nevada. The organization focuses on breaking down stigma and building hope through education, outreach, and compassionate, culturally informed care, ensuring that mental health is prioritized as an element of overall wellness. Learn more at: ruralnevadacounseling.org

SOURCE Empowered