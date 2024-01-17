Rural school district celebrates 1,000 adult graduates

News provided by

Graduation Alliance

17 Jan, 2024, 18:25 ET

USD 112 Central Plains helps Kansan adults finish high school for free

CLAFLIN, Kan., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- USD 112 Central Plains recently celebrated its 1,000th adult diploma completion program graduate after just three years of offering a free, online high school program for Kansan adults.

"As a small, rural school district, it has been exciting to see the impact the Central Plains Diploma Completion Program has had on the adult population in Kansas," Central Plains Superintendent Bill Lowry said. "Education has no boundaries, and we've been able to serve students from all four corners of Kansas and everywhere in between."

Students who complete the program graduate with a standard high school diploma from USD 112 Central Plains. To date, 250 learners have also earned an employability skills certificate, further boosting their employability.

"Sixty-five percent of our graduates have gotten a better job or raise within 9 months of graduation," Lowry said. "Over a quarter of them have continued to post-secondary education, and we're starting to see some college graduates now as well."

The program also allows students to finish high school faster than they would in a traditional school setting — courses, which can be started any business day, take less than a month to complete. 

"We partner with Graduation Alliance to provide online courses that can be completed anytime and anywhere," Lowry said. "Kansans are entitled to public education, no matter their age, but finding a program that provides the right mix of flexibility and support can be tricky. Graduation Alliance is designed to blend with work, family, and personal responsibilities to give students the best chance at success."

To qualify for the program, applicants must be Kansas residents 22 years of age or older, have not completed a GED, and have completed at least some of 10th grade. Work experience may be considered in place of high school credits for those who have only completed up to some of 9th grade.

"If I can do it at the age of 43, anybody can do it. I had no computer skills at all, and I did it," graduate Jamie B. said. "I'm a single mom, I was working a full-time job and taking care of kids, and I was back in high school."

The program offers rolling admission, and adults who are interested in finishing high school can learn more about the program, including eligibility requirements, at KansasDiploma.com.

About USD 112 Central Plains: Central Plains is a public unified school district in Claflin, Kansas, and serves students from 11 communities and other nearby rural areas. The district operates three schools and serves approximately 451 students in grades K-12.

About Graduation Alliance: Since 2007, Graduation Alliance has given schools and communities nationwide the resources and support needed to help individuals reach their educational and career goals. Graduation Alliance develops highly effective alternative education and workforce training programs in partnership with school districts, local governments, nonprofits, workforce development boards, and community colleges. For more information about Graduation Alliance, visit GraduationAlliance.com.

SOURCE Graduation Alliance

