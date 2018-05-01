Rural Sourcing Announces Bill Kostel as the New Director of their Albuquerque Software Development Center

Bill most recently served as the vice president of planning at Air Transport Business Development, overseeing client product delivery and the financial and marketing aspects of customer projects. Simultaneously, Bill was the mentor liaison at ABQid where he coordinated all mentor activities at the venture-backed business accelerator. He continues as an active mentor in the New Mexico start-up and small business ecosystem. Bill earned an MBA in Finance from Texas Christian University and a BS in Industrial Engineering from Iowa State University.

"Bill's background working with both large enterprises and smaller startups provides the experience to further accelerate the rapid growth of our dev center," said Ingrid Miller, chief operating officer at Rural Sourcing. "In addition, his mentorship background will be an excellent complement to our mentoring programs and the continued professional development of our colleagues."

The Albuquerque software development center is located in the former Flying Star Café at 723 Silver Ave SW. In addition to this location, RSI has three other development centers located in Augusta, Ga, Jonesboro, Ark, and Mobile, Ala.

About Rural Sourcing

Rural Sourcing Inc. (RSI) is a leading IT outsourcing provider with a cost effective, agile approach to software development, support and maintenance of critical business and cloud applications. By providing an alternative to offshore outsourcing, RSI eliminates the obstacles of time zones, distance, language, and geopolitical risks. With development centers strategically located throughout the United States, RSI leverages untapped, highly skilled IT resources in smaller cities to provide world-class solutions for Fortune 1000 clients across various industries including consumer & retail goods, financial services, healthcare, hi-tech, insurance and pharmaceutical. For more information, visit www.ruralsourcing.com.

