Rural Sourcing Hires Kevin Ashworth as New Delivery Executive

ATLANTA, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rural Sourcing, the leading provider of US-based IT outsourcing services, has named Kevin Ashworth as delivery executive, a newly created position to address the continued growth of the company.

As the new delivery executive, Kevin will join the Client Services team and will act as a trusted advisor. He will work closely with internal functional teams and client executives to understand client objectives and ensure successful delivery of IT projects.

"Kevin's background working in both independent and embedded professional services organizations with large enterprises business and technology is experience we need to further accelerate the rapid growth of our largest clients," said Scott Monnig, vice president of professional services at Rural Sourcing. "In addition, his deep experience with service organizations will be an excellent complement to our delivery leadership team and the continued growth of our professional services colleagues."

Kevin most recently served as the vice president of customer success for Bottomline Technologies, overseeing their transformation to an agile SaaS on-boarding model in both their commercial banking and online accounts. His previous experience includes leadership roles at Advisor Advantage Company, Pegasystems, and ACI Worldwide with business and technology knowledge within the airline, telecommunications, financial services, government, services, and manufacturing industries.

About Rural Sourcing

Rural Sourcing Inc. (RSI) is the leading IT outsourcing provider with a cost effective, agile approach to software development, support and maintenance of critical business and cloud applications. By providing an alternative to offshore outsourcing, RSI eliminates the obstacles of time zones, distance, language, and geopolitical risks. With development centers strategically located throughout the United States, RSI leverages untapped, highly skilled IT resources in mid-size metro cities to provide world-class solutions for Fortune 1000 clients across various industries including consumer & retail goods, financial services, healthcare, hi-tech, insurance, and pharmaceutical. For more information, visit www.ruralsourcing.com.

