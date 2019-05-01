Rural Sourcing Opens 5th Development Center

OKLAHOMA CITY, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Rural Sourcing (RSI), the leading provider of US-based IT outsourcing services, opened a new development center in Oklahoma City. This marks the fifth development center for the company. As it continues its mission to bring technology jobs onshore and to middle America, RSI is providing opportunities for thousands of Americans to build careers in technology.

RSI, along with Governor Kevin Stitt and Oklahoma City leaders cut the ribbon on the new development center in the heart of Oklahoma City. When fully staffed, the center will house 150 professionals, who will bring world-class IT development and support to Fortune 1000 companies across the U.S. In the first year alone, this facility represents a $7 million investment in the community.

"We are at a critical junction in the economic health of our country," said Monty Hamilton, CEO of Rural Sourcing. "We cannot continue to push our technology jobs overseas or just large coastal cities. By bringing these high-paying positions to the heart of our country, we are creating a workforce that is prepared for the future and can compete globally. Oklahoma City and the talented workforce are an important part of our strategy to bring jobs onshore."

The development center will be located in the Rock Island Plow building. RSI chose this location for its strategic, downtown location and historical significance. The building was constructed in 1909 by the Rock Island Railroad Corporation of Chicago and was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1983. In keeping with Rural Sourcing tradition and the vision of its CEO, Rural Sourcing chooses revitalized locations over brand new buildings in its efforts to reuse existing space to mesh American history with the future of technology.

"Oklahoma City was chosen over nearly 50 other cities -- what a testament to the pro-business policies that Oklahoma has to offer," said Gov. Kevin Stitt. "It is exciting to see so many new technology jobs be created in our state, helping us to diversify our economy. I look forward to working with Rural Sourcing to ensure their success in our state."

The Oklahoma City development center is an important step forward for RSI's long-term growth strategy. In March, Bain Capital Double Impact, the impact investing business of Bain Capital acquired a majority stake in RSI, allowing the company to further scale its national footprint and digital service offerings while creating high-quality jobs and new technology corridors across the country. With the support of Bain Capital, RSI will continue to create new development centers and bring technology jobs back to the U.S.

