Rural Telecommunications of America, Inc. (RTA) Ranks No. 1,877 on the 2024 Inc. 5000

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 278%, RTA Ranks No. 1,877 Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed today that RTA America (RTA) ranks No. 1,877 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Donald Workman, RTA Co-Founder, Chairman and COO said "We are incredibly honored to be part of this amazing list of Companies to make the 2024 Inc. 5000 list. We are blessed to have an incredible team that is constantly breaking through the barriers and always delivering exceptional service to our customers."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000 . All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

RTA, CEO, Randall Schwartz added, "RTA's success story is one of growth and innovation, enabling us to provide much-needed Internet service to the underserved rural areas. This has been an opportunity to truly make a positive difference in people's lives and their communities"



Founded by Jim Edwards and Donald Workman with a mission to bridge the digital divide in rural America, RTA has grown its nationwide fiber network to over 15,000 route miles serving more than 250,000 rural internet customers across the country. With the promise of programs like the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program, RTA is well positioned to deliver on its mission to connect every rural household with gigFAST INTERNET® across America.

RTA's success so far is a testament to the passion and dedication of its team and the desire to bring high-speed internet access to rural America. The company is extremely grateful to its customers for their trust and loyalty, and it looks forward to connecting many more rural communities in the future.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, to be held from October 16 to 18 in Palm Desert, California, please visit http://conference.inc.com/ .

More About Rural Telecommunications of America, Inc. (RTA America)

RTA's gigFAST NETWORK® provides affordable gigFAST® INTERNET, VOICE, and TV to rural America; enabling businesses and residents reliable broadband connectivity for their entertainment, e-learning, telemedicine and telework. Visit us at https://www.rtatel.com

