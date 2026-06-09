Rural Texas Roads Kill at Nearly Three Times the Rate of City Streets, According to Recent Data

New analysis of more than 530,000 Texas crashes reveals rural roads account for nearly half of all traffic deaths, despite holding only a quarter of the population

DALLAS, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- If you live outside a major Texas city, the road home is statistically far more dangerous. A comprehensive new analysis of more than 530,000 Texas crashes reveals that rural roads account for nearly half of the state's traffic deaths, despite holding only a quarter of the population.

Angel Reyes & Associates

A new safety analysis released by Texas-based personal injury firm Angel Reyes & Associates reveals a startling hidden danger on the state's highways. By analyzing 2025 Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), Angel Reyes & Associates uncovered that while overall traffic deaths dropped by 8 percent last year (totaling 3,809 fatalities), crashes on Texas rural roads remain 2.7 times more likely to be fatal than those on city streets. This rural-urban lethality gap is nearly double the national average, where rural roads are typically 1.5 times more deadly than urban ones, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) benchmarks.

Conversely, the state's largest metropolitan hubs, including Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Austin, Fort Worth, and El Paso, accounted for 37 percent of fatalities, despite being home to nearly half of all Texans.

"While we are encouraged by an 8 percent statewide drop in traffic deaths, this progress is entirely dependent on where you drive," said Angel Reyes, founder and managing partner of Angel Reyes & Associates. "Texas drivers face completely different threats depending on geography. In major metros, it's a sheer volume crisis where two-thirds of deaths are concentrated in the core cities. In smaller counties, it's an infrastructure and corridor crisis where long-haul truck traffic passes through sparsely populated areas with limited post-crash emergency care."

According to the analysis, this rural crisis is driven by four compounding structural factors:

Rural emergency medical services (EMS) response and transport times to level-one trauma centers are nearly double those of urban areas.

Rural state highways feature posted limits up to 85 mph, involving much higher impact energy than urban fender-benders.

Non-interstate rural roads handle the brunt of fatal lane departures due to narrow lanes, unlit stretches, and a lack of modern guardrails.

Federal data indicates that seat belt compliance consistently lags outside major metro areas.

The data also highlights an emerging risk in high-growth suburban corridors like Collin, Denton, Williamson, Fort Bend, and Montgomery counties. In these areas, local infrastructure is struggling to keep pace with rapid population growth fueled by corporate migrations, collectively recording hundreds of fatal crashes and over a thousand serious injuries in 2025.

On a regional level, Harris County remains the state's deadliest region overall with 516 fatalities. However, Dallas County emerged as the deadliest urban center when adjusted for population, leading major metros with 10.54 fatalities per 100,000 residents. Meanwhile, small rural panhandle routes like Parmer County illustrate a trend of extreme lethality, recording a staggering 8 percent fatality rate per crash.

Beyond the fatalities, personal injury experts point to a hidden wave of long-term medical and financial crises for Texas families: for every fatal crash in the state, more than four others result in suspected severe injuries. Headquartered in Dallas, Angel Reyes & Associates represents Texans in motor vehicle accident and personal injury matters. For more information, please visit reyeslaw.com.

About Angel Reyes & Associates

Founded in 1993 by Angel Reyes, Angel Reyes & Associates is a Texas personal injury firm dedicated to giving everyday Texans a voice against powerful insurance companies. The firm specializes in motor vehicle accident cases, including car crashes, truck accidents, rideshare incidents, motorcycle accidents, bus accidents and pedestrian accidents. With offices statewide, Angel Reyes & Associates has helped over 70,000 personal injury victims recover over $1 billion in compensation. The firm has been AV-rated by Martindale-Hubbell, recognized as a Best Law Firm by U.S. News – Best Lawyers, and multiple attorneys at the firm have been named to the Texas Monthly Super Lawyers list. To learn more, visit reyeslaw.com.

SOURCE Angel Reyes & Associates