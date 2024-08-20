Rural Voice Town Halls Moderated By MPR's Kerri Miller Launches Third Season at the Minnesota State Fair

Minnesota State Fair ( Aug. 26 ) Changes in Rural Minnesota

OWATONNA, Minn., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rural Voice series, developed by the Minnesota Initiative Foundations that serve Greater Minnesota, will launch its third season at the Minnesota State Fair and host three additional town halls moderated by Minnesota Public Radio's Kerri Miller in September.

This year's conversations will focus on topics such as building civic-minded communities, cultivating conservation-driven agriculture, and how rural communities are thriving as Immigrants put down roots.

Additional partners to this year's Rural Voice series include Minnesota Public Radio, which will air each town hall, Cherry Road Media, the Center for Rural Policy and Development, and the Star Tribune.

"We are excited by the momentum the Rural Voice series has gained since launching in 2022 and we look forward to continuing to amplify the true rural voices who are living and breathing the many opportunities and challenges that exist in our rural areas," said Tim Penny, president, and CEO of the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation.

The Minnesota State Fair kick-off will take place in the MPR booth, and then the series will travel to Red Wing, Detroit Lakes, and Worthington throughout September. It will also be live-streamed and recorded for broader distribution. To register, go to ruralvoice.org.

"I'm eager to delve back into these imaginative, solution-driven discussions in these communities and thrilled Minnesota Public Radio will be broadcasting them state-wide," said event moderator Kerri Miller.

The events details are as follows:

Monday, Aug. 26: How Rural Minnesota is Changing and Rural Voice



Amplifies that Change.



Minnesota State Fair



MPR Booth on the corner of Judson & Nelson



10 a.m.



Thursday, Sept. 5 How to Build More Civic-Minded Communities with



Author Brian Klaas



Sheldon Theatre of Performing Arts



443 W. 3rd St.



Red Wing, MN



Doors open at 6:00 p.m.



Discussion from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. followed by book signing

and reception.



Monday, Sept. 9 How to Cultivate Conservation-Driven Agriculture in

Rural Minnesota



Bucks Mill Brewing



824 Washington Ave.



Detroit Lakes, MN



Doors open at 6:30 p.m.



Discussion from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. followed by a reception.



Thursday, Sept. 19 Revival and Renewal: How Rural Communities Thrive as

Immigrants Put Down Roots

Forbidden Barrel Brewing Company

900 3rd Ave.

Worthington, MN

Doors open at 6:00 p.m.

Discussion from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. followed by a

reception.

The Otto Bremer Trust, St. Paul, is the presenting sponsor of this year's Rural Voice series. Supporting sponsors include the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation, Owatonna; the Southwest Initiative Foundation, Hutchinson; the Initiative Foundation, Central Minnesota; the Northland Foundation, Duluth and the West Central Initiative, Fergus Falls. For more information on the Rural Voice series or to register for the in-person events or live-streaming of the event go to ruralvoice.org

SOURCE Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation