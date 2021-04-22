Ruru Announces Updates to State-of-the-Art Tutoring App

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., April, 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruru, the #1 ranked on-demand tutoring app in the Google Play Store, has announced an updated version of the first of its kind app, as well as the hiring of new company President and CMO, Terry Brown. Launched in 2020 by high school student Michael Jonna, Ruru has quickly become the go-to education app for contactless, personalized, qualified, and affordable tutoring whenever it's needed.

One-on-one Tutoring

The company has made a number of updates to its app to make it even simpler to use. This includes streamlined navigations, more descriptive features, and enhanced options. The app is currently focused on high school level curriculum, allowing students to receive tutoring in core subjects in 15-minute, 30 minute and 1-hour blocks. The interactive sessions start at just $7 and are conducted through a video chat feature. Ruru tutors range from current high school students to professional tutors and teachers.

"I'm fortunate to have been able to leverage my unique experience as a high school student and work with an amazing team to design this app," shares Jonna. "As I get ready to start college at the University of Michigan this fall, I'm super excited about the company's growth and our plans for the future, including the app updates and having Terry Brown join our team."

As part of the company's expansion, they have appointed marketing veteran Terry Brown as President and CMO. A seasoned marketing executive with 18 years of experience in a variety of sectors, Brown brings with him his natural aptitude for motivating teams, improving efficiency, and accelerating revenue. Brown's history of contributing directly to company growth and expansion throughout his career makes him an asset to the Ruru team. The company has already seen a 359% increase in app downloads in the last 90 days since Brown's hiring.

"I'm thrilled to join the Ruru team," shared Brown. "We're living in a virtual world and even more so since the events of the past year. We've got big plans for Ruru, starting with the new updates to the app that make it even easier for students to get the help they need, especially in the current educational environment."

When Jonna launched the app in 2020 there's no way he could have predicted how students and educators would have to re-define what learning looks like amid a worldwide pandemic. While Ruru's initial release focused on high school level curriculum, the company plans on eventually expanding to help elementary, middle school and college students.

About Ruru

Ruru is an on-demand tutoring app for high school students that gives users 24/7 access to tutors in a variety of subjects. The idea was born in 2018 by then 15-year-old high school student Michael Jonna. Jonna found himself struggling with homework late one night and wishing he had an on-demand tutor. Realizing that he wasn't the only high school student who shared this frustration, he wasted no time and launched Ruru's app-based tutoring service. Development began in the fall of 2018 and the first version of the app was launched in 2020. The company released an updated version of the app in 2021 and plans to expand its services to help elementary, middle school and college students. For more information visit www.rurututor.com

Contact:

Name: Terry Brown

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 248-320-9916

SOURCE Ruru Technologies LLC