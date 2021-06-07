Rurusama9's "Ara Ara" Video Reaches 6 Million Views

SINGAPORE, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asian content creator "Rurusama9", managed by Aftermoon Entertainment since 2019, is an upcoming star. She seems to have found a way into Tiktok's secret algorithms. With a single video – she gathered more views than the entire population of the country she lives in, and adding 1.2 million followers to date. Her "Ara Ara" video has more than 6 million views now.

"Ara-Ara" is popularized by the anime community that means "my oh my" usually said by an older woman in anime. And Singapore's Rurusama9 managed to get the most returns from using these two words.

"I have been a fan of anime since I was 11 with the influence from my older brother," she stated. "I have a strong love towards characters that has the "Onee-sama" (Big sister) vibe, and my first ever anime crush was Boa Hancock from One Piece," she excitedly shared. Her love for anime has been found since a young age and the passionate grew to be a career online, with skills like cosplaying, modelling and voice acting. "To my surprise the video I made went quite viral and a lot of my friends teased me (in a nice way), calling me the 'Ara Ara' girl, which made me feel really shy."

She also spoked about the origin of the name "Rurusama9". She realized her friends in the community all had cute nicknames, "I started off in the cosplay community using my real name but quickly realized that my peers all have cute nicknames so I decided to go with a nickname too." Her actual online name is actually "Ashiru" but this quickly evolved into "Ruru". "Sama" is a term used to introduce people of a higher position, like a princess, so I thought it was cute and cringe but it was also that "rurucosplay" was taken," she laughs. "As for the number 9, I used to be a big fan of Girl's Generation (which has 9 members)!"

Under the watchful eyes of her management, Rurusama9 undergoes training 7-days-a-week to build her skills as a model and content creator. In just a short year-and-a-half, her online follower base grew faster than anyone else in her space. Her TikTok account rose to by an astonishing 1900% in a month and this soon grew to be 1.2 million followers just 4 months later. It wasn't just TikTok that benefited though; her Instagram account also grew tremendously (400% to 352,000) since she joined the company.

Her friend and colleague, fellow model and content creator Y.uuno recommended Rurusama9 to the company as a trainee. However, it's not two words, but four words that management made sure she possessed, before training even began. "Willing Ready Able Passionate". That's WRAP. It's a mantra that serves her well - breaking into Instagram's top ten most followed people in Singapore - and the single top female under 21.

"I wish when I was a teen, I was making as much as she was," says Aftermoon Entertainment (S) owner Dominic Khoo. Aftermoon also invested in K-pop group We Girls, who achieved the coveted "Rising Star Award" in Seoul after the debut of their album and music video "On Air" in 2018.

Ara-Ara Tik Tok video link: https://vt.tiktok.com/ZSJHXf1vs/

