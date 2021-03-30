Rush Bowls Poised for Explosive Growth in Healthy Fast-Casual Space

BOULDER, Colo., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rush Bowls - a fast-casual concept known for its fresh and healthy meals-in-a-bowl – is poised to continue its national expansion in 2021 and build off the success of 2020. Many restaurant and fast-casual concepts suffered the past year because of the pandemic, but Rush Bowls was able to expand and grow its presence across the country due to the continuing popularity of healthy food options and the brand's expertise in health-conscious food.

Rush Bowls opened eight locations in Utah, Arkansas, Connecticut, Texas, Washington D.C., Arizona, Michigan and South Carolina in 2020 and was able to meet the increasing demand for all-natural, healthy, grab-and-go food with its blended fruit and veggie bowls and smoothies. Rush Bowls' success and growth in 2020 also earned the brand a spot on QSR's 40/40 List for 2021: America's Hottest Startup Fast Casuals, which recognized fast-casual concepts poised for growth in the new normal and beyond.

"People may not have been familiar with the healthy fruit and veggie bowls concept when Rush Bowls was first founded 16 years ago and now to be recognized on QSR's 40/40 list is a huge achievement for the brand," said Andrew Pudalov, founder and CEO of Rush Bowls. "In 2021, we aim to continue to be a leader and pioneer in our industry."

According to QSR's 40/40 list, as one of the leading healthy fast-casual brands, Rush Bowls was able to meet the rising demand for healthy food options as people's interest in their personal wellbeing increased during the pandemic. Plus, with an efficient and profitable model set up through small footprints and streamlined operating procedures, the brand is positioned for incredible future growth, including an expansion into airports and kiosks.

Looking ahead in 2021, Rush Bowls plans on opening 14 to 16 new locations across the United States. The brand is looking to further expand throughout Minnesota, Indiana, Texas, Connecticut, Washington, Florida, California and Idaho. With Rush Bowls' dine-in, takeout and delivery options, the brand is poised for success in 2021 as the demand continues to increase for quick and healthy meals.

Rush Bowls was launched in 2004 when founder Andrew Pudalov left a successful career in New York City's financial sector to pursue his passion for healthy living. Today, Rush Bowls offers the perfect blend of all-natural fruits and veggies topped with delightfully crunchy, organic granola, a drizzle of honey, and your choice of fresh fruits and toppers. Far healthier than the traditional fast-casual meal that usually comes with French fries, Rush Bowls are fully customizable and can be blended with protein, vitamins and other nutritious ingredients while remaining low in calories and fat content.

"People have become more and more interested in the health benefits of our bowls, smoothies and other products and we will continue to meet the demand for our healthy, on-the-go options," said Pudalov. "We are excited to bring Rush Bowls to new communities across the U.S. and to provide our customers with fulfilling, nutritious options that leave them feeling energized."

About Rush Bowls

Rush Bowls was founded in 2004 when founder, Andrew Pudalov, a Wall Street executive, decided to leave New York's financial scene to pursue his dream of creating a healthy, fast-casual restaurant that fueled people's lives with honest ingredients and delicious recipes. As a result, Rush Bowls was born in Boulder, Colorado, offering meals crafted from the finest fruits and vegetables, topped with organic granola and honey, and other nutritious ingredients that taste delicious while promoting a healthy lifestyle. Franchising since the end of 2016, Rush Bowls currently has 32 restaurants open and operating in 19 states with over 100 additional locations in various stages of development with expansion to 21+ states. For more information on Rush Bowls', visit www.rushbowls.com, and for more information on the brand's franchise opportunity, visit www.rushbowls.com/franchise.

