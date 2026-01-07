RUSH CHARGE x DENNIS BASSO: WHERE LUXURY MEETS PORTABLE POWER

For more than four decades, Dennis Basso has shaped American fashion—from Fifth Avenue to the red carpet—dressing icons like Elizabeth Taylor, Meryl Streep, and Diana Ross. This collaboration brings his design legacy into a new era, elevating a functional tech essential with the refinement of a luxury accessory. Inspired by the elegance of the classic compact, it blends iconic design with real utility, powered by Rush Charge's signature on-the-go innovation.

For Basso, the collaboration represents a natural evolution of his design philosophy.

"I wanted to take my designs somewhere new—into technology. What we carry every day should feel intentional and beautiful," said Dennis Basso. "This is fashion, function, and fabulousness—reimagined as the perfect gift."

Luxe, functional, and completely unexpected, Rush Charge x Dennis Basso is the first in a series of elevated collaborations that Knocking will introduce to enhance its marketplace experiences and deepen consumer connection through exceptional design.

"This collaboration was a natural fit—Rush Charge's technology paired with Dennis Basso's iconic aesthetic. Together, we created a charger that's as beautiful as it is essential," said Athos and Marios Georgiades, co-founders of Rush Charge.

The Rush Charge x Dennis Basso portable chargers are now available at www.rushcharge.com

SOURCE Knocking