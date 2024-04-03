RUSH Deepens its AI Efforts by Teaming Up with Suki to Tackle Clinician Burnout

Suki Assistant will be deployed and evaluated across key specialties to streamline documentation,

support coding, and reduce clinician burnout

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Suki , the leader in voice artificial intelligence (AI) technology for healthcare, today announced that RUSH University System for Health , an academic health system whose mission is to improve the health of individuals and diverse communities, will be trialing its AI Assistant. With deep Electronic Health Record (EHR) integrations and a wide range of capabilities including ambient note generation, seamless coding, and Siri-like dictate and command modes, Suki operates as a full-fledged assistant with transformative benefits to clinicians and health systems. As an early adopter of cutting-edge documentation solutions, RUSH recognizes the advantages of AI solutions and will be deploying Suki across its network.

Suki's impact extends across healthcare, offering clinicians invaluable time-saving functions. By automating tedious tasks, Suki empowers medical professionals to devote more attention to patient care. Additionally, its features generate robust documentation, improve reimbursement rates, and more. Notably, users experience a significant reduction in claim denials, with a 48 percent decrease in amended encounter rates.

"After using other AI documentation solutions, Suki stood out to us for its depth of integration with Epic, ability to do more than documentation, and competitive cost. We understand the profound impact that AI solutions can have on our clinicians as well as patient care and are excited to introduce Suki to our network," said Bina Desai, MD , Chief Medical Informatics Officer of RUSH. "Our commitment to providing the best care stands at the core of everything we do, so we are excited to see how the solution will boost engagement and reduce burnout".

With bidirectional integration with Epic, Suki fits seamlessly into RUSH's workflows. Clinicians are able to pre-chart in Epic and finish their notes in Suki or start a note in Suki and pull in the latest data, such as vitals and lab results, from the EHR so that notes are accurate and comprehensive. Its advanced technology and seamless integration ensures efficient operation, resulting in a 72 percent reduction in time spent on documentation. The integration will allow RUSH clinicians to improve efficiency and provide high-quality, personalized care – from disease management to prevention across 30+ specialties.

"Suki Assistant is a true assistant that does more than just documentation. As more clinicians gain access to it, they will be less burdened by the time-consuming administrative work that leads so many to experience burnout and leave medicine," said Jallel Harrati , SVP of Sales and Partnerships at Suki. "We are excited to team up with RUSH, an innovative organization whose values are completely aligned with ours. By working together, we will give clinicians more time and mental energy to focus on their patients and create unparalleled satisfaction for patients and clinicians alike."

About Suki:

Suki is a leading technology company that provides AI voice solutions for healthcare. Its mission is to reimagine the healthcare technology stack, making it invisible and assistive to lift the administrative burden from clinicians. Its flagship product is Suki Assistant, an AI assistant that uses generative AI to automatically create clinical documentation by ambiently listening to patient-clinician conversations. Suki helps clinicians complete notes 72% faster on average, assists with other tasks including coding and answering questions, and generates incremental revenue for organizations, delivering a 9X ROI in year 1. Suki also offers its proprietary AI and speech platform, Suki Platform, to partners who want to create best-in-class ambient and voice experiences for their solutions. Suki is backed by premier investors such as Venrock, First Round, Flare Capital Partners, March Capital, and Breyer Capital. To learn more, visit suki.ai, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About RUSH University System for Health:

RUSH brings together the brightest minds in medicine, research and academics. Driven by discovery, innovation and a deep responsibility for the health of our communities, Rush University System for Health is a national leader in outstanding patient care, education, research and community partnerships and in empowering a new generation of health care providers.

RUSH University Medical Center is ranked among the top hospitals in the nation by U.S. News & World Report and consistently is named among the top academic medical centers for excellence in patient care by Vizient Inc . and a Top Teaching Hospital by The Leapfrog Group. RUSH is a nonprofit health system that includes RUSH University Medical Center, RUSH University, RUSH Copley Medical Center and RUSH Oak Park Hospital, as well as an extensive provider network and numerous outpatient care facilities. RUSH University comprises three colleges: RUSH Medical College, the College of Nursing and the College of Health Sciences.

