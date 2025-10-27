Rush Family Dental Doctors Complete Advanced Dental Implant Training with Leading National Institutes

PHOENIX, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rush Family Dental is proud to announce that Drs. Kyle and Cory Rush have recently completed advanced dental implant training through some of the nation's most respected implant programs. This achievement expands the practice's ability to provide patients with comprehensive implant services supported by state-of-the-art technology.

"Completing this level of training was an invaluable experience," said Dr. Cory Rush. "The courses deepened my knowledge and surgical skills while reinforcing our commitment to providing safe, precise, and predictable implant care for our patients."

Both Dr. Kyle Rush and Dr. Cory Rush completed the Implant Seminars Dental Implant Continuum, led by renowned implant educator Dr. Arun Garg. The intensive program involved 88 hours of implant-specific training, providing in-depth instruction in surgical techniques, treatment planning, and implant restoration.

In addition, Dr. Kyle Rush completed a 24-hour surgical residency with Implant Pathway, earning fellowship status with the nationally recognized program founded by Dr. Justin Moody. This hands-on residency emphasized advanced implant surgery protocols and real-world case management.

Dr. Cory Rush also expanded his expertise through a 20-hour surgical residency with the Misch Implant Institute, one of the most prestigious implant training organizations in the world. Founded by Dr. Carl Misch, the institute is known for setting the standard in implant education for decades.

To complement this advanced training, Rush Family Dental has recently invested in innovative technology to enhance implant treatment. The practice now utilizes CBCT imaging for more accurate diagnosis and planning, a 3D printer to create custom surgical guides with micron-level precision, and selective bone grafting procedures to support optimal implant outcomes.

Rush Family Dental provides comprehensive dental services for patients of all ages, combining advanced technology with personalized care. With two convenient locations in Phoenix and Chandler, the practice offers a wide range of preventive, restorative, cosmetic, and specialty treatments in a welcoming, family-focused environment.

Rush Family Dental provides the following services:

Preventive and family dentistry

Restorative dentistry, including crowns, bridges, and dentures

Cosmetic dentistry, including teeth whitening and veneers

Dental implants and implant restorations

Endodontics (root canal therapy)

Oral surgery and extractions

Pediatric dentistry

Orthodontic and clear aligner therapy

About Rush Family Dental

Rush Family Dental is committed to delivering high-quality, patient-centered dental care with an emphasis on advanced training and modern technology. The practice serves patients throughout the Phoenix and Chandler communities with a full spectrum of dental services, from preventive care to complex restorative and implant procedures.

For more information, visit https://www.rushfamilydental.com.

Phoenix Office:

4350 E. Ray Road, Building 3, Suite 112

Phoenix, AZ 85044

(480) 893-7674

Chandler Office:

4909 S. Alma School Rd

Chandler, AZ 85248

(480) 895-7070

Prospective patients are encouraged to contact the practice for additional information about dental implant treatment and other available services.

SOURCE Rush Family Dental