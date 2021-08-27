Rush Rogue® 2: 32% Smaller in Volume and 10.5% Lighter

TEMPE, Ariz., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PROTEOR USA today announced RUSH ROGUE® 2, a new PDAC Verified vertical shock fiberglass prosthetic foot. RUSH ROGUE 2, built off the success of the original RUSH ROGUE design, provides K3/K4 amputees optimal vertical shock relief and axial rotation decreasing impact on the residual limb and socket for maximum comfort and energy return; its slimmer profile and lighter weight reduces fatigue during daily life and high impact activities.

RUSH ROGUE 2

"RUSH ROGUE 2 is a game changer; the added vertical shock absorption and axial rotation gives patients a high energy returning foot that is also lightweight with a slim profile," says Matt Swiggum, President and CEO at PROTEOR USA. "This is just the beginning; more exciting products from PROTEOR USA are coming soon. #HumanFirst."

Key features and benefits of the RUSH ROGUE 2 include:

- Redesigned Vertical Shock Rotator is 32% smaller in volume for a slimmer profile

- Reduced overall product weight by 10.5% decreasing fatigue during activities

- Increased vertical shock absorption by 240% reducing impact forces on the residual limb

- Added 88% more axial rotation reducing socket pressure while increasing comfort

RUSH ROGUE 2 received PDAC Verification for the traditional foot module (L5987 + L5984), RUSH ROGUE 2 H2O water solution (L5987 + L5984), and RUSH ROGUE 2 EVAQ8 elevated vacuum system (L5987 + L5984 + L5781).

July 1, 2021, RUSH ROGUE 2 replaced the original RUSH ROGUE. For more information on RUSH ROGUE 2, visit https://www.proteorusa.com/rogue2.

About PROTEOR USA

PROTEOR USA, a subsidiary of PROTEOR France, is comprised of three trusted brands that include PROTEOR France, RUSH Foot® (previously Ability Dynamics), and Freedom Innovations who are in constant pursuit of innovation with the best possible outcomes in mind. Committed to developing the most comprehensive product portfolio in the Orthotic & Prosthetic industry by putting the #HumanFirst and delivering extensive and progressive product lines to include everything today's prosthetic wearer needs to LIVE THE LIFE THEY LOVE.

