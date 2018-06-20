Rush Street Capital Announces Charitable Gift

The search to find a cure for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), as well as the need of ALS families and caregivers for support and assistance is one that we know well at Rush Street Capital. One of Rush Street Capital's co-founders, Phil Kain lost a dear friend to ALS in 1999 and Phil's brother Mike Kain is currently living with ALS, after having been diagnosed with the disease in October 2015. For this reason, the partners of our firm have pledged to support the drive to fund research to find a cure for ALS, in any way possible. Rick Lopez, Partner of Rush Street Capital indicated the following, "We are dedicated to helping those that suffer from this terrible disease, including our dear friend Mike Kain and to funding ongoing research to find a cure for ALS, hopefully in the near future."

Going forward, Rush Street Capital will donate 10% of all corporate profits to charities supporting patients afflicted with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) and their families and caregivers. Charitable organizations will include St. Vitus Foundation and the ALS Association.

About Rush Street Capital :

Rush Street Capital is a Chicago-based investment bank, focused on the middle market and the lower middle market. The firm's flagship products are debt private placements and debt capital markets, operating as an outsourced capital markets desk for companies and private equity firms. Rush Street Capital is located at 125 S. Clark Street, 17th Floor, Chicago, IL 60603.

