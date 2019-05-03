Rush Street Capital Announces New Suite Of Products Tailored Exclusively Toward Independent Sponsors

CHICAGO, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Rush Street Capital, a leading merchant bank and investment bank headquartered in Chicago, proudly announces that it will be unveiling a comprehensive suite of products and services tailored exclusively toward Independent Sponsors across the country. Rush Street Capital has closed over 20 capital raise transactions for dozens of Independent Sponsors over the past 4 years, allowing the Chicago-based firm to learn hundreds of lessons and develop a unique body of knowledge to aid Independent Sponsors.

Rush Street Capital will be rolling out these new services over the next few months, giving Independent Sponsors full access to the firm's Capital Markets Desk, deal professionals, specific insight and road map into the process of closing a transaction, as well as the firm's proprietary company and industry research.

Phil Kain, Managing Partner at Rush Street Capital, said, "The enthusiasm and energy of Independent Sponsors inspires us each and every day, whether they are seeking to buy their first company or they are veterans of several successful acquisitions. We have created a set of Investment Banking services that are tailored specifically for this important and dynamic class of private equity investors."

About Rush Street Capital :

Rush Street Capital is a Chicago-based investment bank, focused on the middle market and the lower middle market. The firm's flagship products are merchant banking, M&A Advisory, private placements, balance sheet restructuring, debt advisory services and debt capital markets, operating as an outsourced capital markets desk for companies and private equity firms. Rush Street Capital is located at 125 S. Clark Street, 17th Floor, Chicago, IL 60603.

