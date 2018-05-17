Rush Street Interactive and European-Based Kambi Group plc Sign Sportsbook Deal

Chicago-based Rush Street Interactive is affiliated with Rush Street Gaming, which owns and operates four bricks and mortar casinos in three of the country's largest states – New York, Pennsylvania and Illinois. The company also operates the rapidly growing PlaySugarhouse.com online casino site in New Jersey's regulated market.

In two of the four states where Rush Street operates, local lawmakers have already enacted sports betting legislation, and the other two are in the process of developing a legal framework for regulated sports betting now that the prohibition is lifted.

As RSI operates its own proprietary platform, it has developed and implemented unique features, tools, and enhancements to differentiate the player experience, further positioning the company for the future online sports betting market.

"Rush Street Interactive was founded on the key principles of providing entertaining and memorable experiences to our customers, without compromising on integrity," said Richard Schwartz, President of Rush Street Interactive. "Therefore, when deciding to launch a sports betting product, it was key we chose a partner who shared those principles, and at the same time provided us with the opportunity to launch a premier product firmly aligned with Rush Street's focus on innovation and player experience."

"Now following the exciting Supreme Court ruling, we look forward to launching a high-quality Sportsbook in the U.S. in the near future, as well as in other regulated international markets," Schwartz added.

"This agreement with Rush Street Interactive, one of the most respected gaming companies in the U.S., is recognition that Kambi not only has online premium sports betting services ready to appeal to American sports enthusiasts, but those services will help protect the integrity of sports," said Kristian Nylen, Kambi Chief Executive.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, an affiliate of Rush Street Gaming, was founded by pioneers in the internet gaming industry with decades of collective experience in developing and operating regulated online gaming sites. Rush Street Interactive owns, develops, and operates an in-house proprietary iGaming platform that has enabled the company's playsugarhouse.com brand to rapidly become one of the leaders in the online casino market in New Jersey. In addition to deployments in legal and regulated iGaming markets, the Rush Street Interactive iGaming platform also powers a growing number of social casino4fun websites, including those belonging to several of the Rush Street Gaming's affiliated land-based casino brands. Rush Street Gaming is one of the fastest-growing gaming companies in North Americas and has developed and operates Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh, SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia, Rivers Casino in Des Plaines, Illinois and Rivers Casino and Resort in Schenectady, New York. For more information, visit: www.rushstreetgaming.com. SugarHouse Online Casino website: www.playsugarhouse.com

About Kambi

Kambi is a provider of premium sports betting services to licensed B2C gaming and gambling operators. Kambi Group plc is listed on First North at Nasdaq Stockholm. Active in six continents, our services encompass a broad offering from frontend user interface through to odds compiling, customer intelligence and risk management, built on an in-house developed software platform. Kambi's 18 customers include Kindred Group, 888, Paf, Televisa, LeoVegas, Mr Green and Napoleon Games. Kambi employs more than 600 staff across offices in Malta (headquarters), Bucharest, London, Manila, Stockholm and Sydney. Kambi utilises a best of breed security approach. Kambi is a member of WLA, EL, Cibelae and is eCOGRA and ISO 27001 certified. Kambi Group plc is listed on First North at Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol "KAMBI". The Company's Certified Advisor is Redeye AB.





