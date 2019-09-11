Rush Street Interactive Is First To Launch AGS' Real-Money And Social Game Content In United States, Colombia

AGS Executive Vice President Matt Reback said, "We are impressed by the quality of the Rush Street Interactive platform and excited to provide online versions of our proven, popular land-based games for their real-money operations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Colombia, and social casino markets."

Under this partnership, Rush Street Interactive is the first online operator to launch AGS content in both New Jersey and Colombia. Rush Street Interactive's online casinos launched with player-favorite AGS titles Golden Wins™ and Jade Wins™, with additional AGS games slated to launch throughout 2019, including proven retail performers Rakin' Bacon!™ and Olympus Strikes™.

Rush Street Interactive President Richard Schwartz said, "We are excited to be the first operator in the Americas to add AGS game content to our engaging library of game titles available on our social and real-money online casinos. AGS' games deliver the identical look, game features, and play mechanics as their popular land-based counterparts, which are entertaining players and delivering strong returns across North America."

About AGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Our roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but our customer-centric culture and growth have helped us branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, real-money gaming platforms and content, highly rated social casino solutions for operators and players, and best-in-class service, we offer an unmatched value proposition for our casino partners. Learn more at playags.com.

AGS Interactive ("AGSi"), a division of AGS, offers more than 600 online games to many of the world's largest and most prominent online real-money gaming operators through its AxSys Games Marketplace™ Remote Gaming Server. For land-based operators, AGS' turnkey, free-to-play social casino-branded mobile casino app solution ConnexSys™ and large library of proven land-based games, delivers powerful marketing, monetization, and 360-degree connection to the player. Visit playags.com/interactive/ to learn more.

About Rush Street Interactive

Founded in 2012, Chicago-based Rush Street Interactive (RSI) launched its first betting site, PlaySugarHouse.com , in New Jersey in September 2016. The company subsequently made history by becoming the first operator in the United States to offer a fully integrated online sportsbook and casino. In addition to being the first to launch a legal sportsbook in the state of New York (at Rivers Casino in Schenectady) and a legal online sportsbook in the state of Pennsylvania (at PlaySugarHouse.com), RSI was also the first US-based gaming operator to launch a legal and regulated online sportsbook in Latin America (at Rusbhet.co in Colombia). Rush Street Interactive is also the developer and operator of a leading social gaming platform currently deployed at the group's affiliated land-based casinos, as well as selected third party partners. Rush Street Interactive was named "Mobile Operator of the Year" in North America at the EGR North America Awards 2019 and "American Operator of the Year" & "Casino Operator of the Year" at the American Gambling Awards in 2019. For more information, visit rushstreetinteractive.com .

AGS Media Contacts:

Julia Boguslawski, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President of Investor Relations

jboguslawski@PlayAGS.com

Laura Olson-Reyes, Vice President of Marketing & Corporate Communications

Lolson-reyes@PlayAGS.com

Rush Street Interactive Media Contact:

Lisa Johnson, President — Lisa Johnson Communications

lisa@lisajohnsoncommunications.com

©2019 PlayAGS, Inc. All® notices signify marks registered in the United States. All ™ and ℠ notices signify unregistered trademarks. Products referenced herein are sold by AGS LLC or other subsidiaries of PlayAGS, Inc.

SOURCE AGS

