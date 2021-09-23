Rush Street Interactive Is Shortlisted As 'Sportsbook of the Year' & 'Casino Operator of the Year' At The SBC Latinoamérica Awards 2021

COLOMBIA, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) ("RSI"), which operates the RushBet brand in Colombia and the BetRivers and PlaySugarhouse brands in the U.S., has been recognized for its ground-breaking achievements by being shortlisted for three awards at the SBC Latinoamérica Awards 2021. The Chicago based gaming and betting company was nominated as 'Sportsbook of the Year', 'Casino Operator of the Year' and 'Sponsorship of the Year' for its Everton Football campaign.

"Colombia is where we first launched our award winning sportsbook on RushBet.co becoming the first regulated U.S online gaming operator to launch sports betting in Latin America," said Richard Schwartz, CEO of RSI. "This regulated gaming market is so important to our company and key to our long-term international success. To be selected for our work in this region is a tribute to our talented Colombia team's continued commitment to innovation to ensure players enjoy an exciting and high quality entertainment experience."

"We are so honored to have been shortlisted by our peers, especially across a broad spectrum of categories," said Omar Calvo, GM of RSI Colombia. "Our online casino and sportsbook has really been welcomed by bettors here and these nominations are because of the collaborative spirit of our entire team here in Colombia and across the globe. As the world watches Latin America continue to grow as a gaming and sports betting industry leader, RSI is thrilled to be recognized as a pioneer and top performer in this market."

A judging panel from the "cream of the industry" will select the winners who will be announced on October 28, 2021. The awards ceremony, part of the SBC Summit Latinoamérica, will be held in Miami, Florida and bring together some of the most influential industry leaders working in the Latin American gaming space.

RSI COO, Mattias Stetz, will be a speaker at the Summit.

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on regulated markets in the United States and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions and is currently live with real-money mobile, online and/or retail operations in ten U.S. states: Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Michigan, Indiana, Virginia, Colorado, Iowa and West Virginia. RSI is also active internationally, offering its online casino and sportsbook in the regulated gaming market of Colombia on RushBet.co.

