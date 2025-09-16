Rush Street Interactive Launches Industry's First Integrated Payments Debit Solution at BetRivers, in partnership with Sightline Payments

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sightline Payments® and Rush Street Interactive (NYSE: RSI) ("RSI") today announced the launch of the gaming industry's first integrated debit payments solution, debuting on the RSI's BetRivers® platform.

Rush Street Interactive (RSI) partnered with Sightline to design and launch a groundbreaking program that enhances the way BetRivers customers interact with its proprietary online gaming platform. The collaboration with Sightline underscores RSI's commitment to putting players first by introducing a first-of-its-kind functionality that delivers secure, seamless, and convenient access to player account balances, setting a new standard for user experience in the gaming industry. Branded as BetRivers Debit, this white-labeled version of Sightline Debit transforms how customers access and use their funds. With this frictionless and customer-centric solution, BetRivers customers gain instant access to their available wagering balance anytime, anywhere and anyway, eliminating the need to repeatedly withdraw and redeposit. RSI anticipates the innovation will help reduce churn and the high payment costs that accompany it.

Beyond convenience, BetRivers Debit includes enhanced protections for patrons: FDIC insurance coverage, advanced fraud security features, and tools that support responsible gaming by promoting financial transparency and sustainable play.

"Rush Street Interactive is an industry leader that strives to be first-to-market with innovations. That's why it makes so much sense for us to launch our revolutionary integrated payments solution, Sightline Debit, with BetRivers," said Omer Sattar, Co-Founder & CEO of Sightline Payments. "Backed by our partnerships with Cross River Bank, this solution gives customers freedom and flexibility to use their funds when they want, where they want, all while dramatically reducing the cost of payments."

"We remain deeply committed to putting our players first, and the launch of the online gaming industry's first integrated debit payments solution marks a major step forward in enhancing the BetRivers experience," said Richard Schwartz, CEO of RSI. "We're proud that our team helped shape this innovative payment solution in close collaboration with Sightline, further underscoring RSI's leadership in delivering cutting-edge technologies that elevate the player experience. Our collaboration with Sightline Debit demonstrates our commitment to integrity, innovation, and delivering exceptional player experiences. Being first-to-market with revolutionary new technologies benefits the entire RSI operation – from our team to our players to our investors."

BetRiver's initial rollout in New York marks the first step in a broader expansion. Sightline and RSI look forward to bringing this innovative solution to additional jurisdictions across the U.S. in the coming months.

About Sightline Payments

Sightline Payments is transforming the gaming industry with cutting-edge financial technology solutions. As a leading provider of digital payment technology, Sightline empowers gaming operators with seamless, secure, and omnichannel payment experiences. With a deep understanding of consumer behavior, regulatory requirements, and gaming operations, Sightline delivers innovative, compliant, and scalable payment solutions that enhance both operator efficiency and patron experience. Trusted by more than 70 partners across 44+ states, we are redefining how payments drive the future of gaming. Find out more at www.sightlinepayments.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. RSI's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, RSI's expectations about its BetRivers Debit program, potential future expansion plans, what RSI's anticipated offerings and benefits arising from its BetRivers Debit program will include and its future performance with respect to the same. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside RSI's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, changes in applicable laws or regulations, unanticipated product or service delays, and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in RSI's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including those under "Risk Factors" therein, and in RSI's other filings with the SEC. RSI cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. RSI cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. RSI does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

About Rush Street Interactive

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on markets in the United States, Canada and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers, PlaySugarHouse and RushBet, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions. It currently offers real-money mobile and online operations in fifteen U.S. states: New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Virginia, West Virginia, Arizona, New York, Louisiana, Maryland, Ohio and Delaware, as well as in the regulated international markets of Colombia, Ontario (Canada), Mexico and Peru. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the EGR North America Awards Customer Services Operator of the Year five years in a row (2020-2024), the 2022 EGR North America Awards Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year, and the SBC Latinoamérica Awards 2024 Casino Operator of the Year and 2021 Sportsbook Operator of the Year. RSI was the first U.S.-based online casino and sports betting operator to receive RG Check iGaming Accreditation from the Responsible Gaming Council. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

