Rush Street Interactive Launches Innovative Hyper-Local Sports Betting "CityCasts™," Around The U.S. For Its BetRivers And PlaySugarHouse Sportsbook Brands

CHICAGO, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting this month, Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) ("RSI"), a Chicago based gaming and betting company, is premiering city-specific sports betting audio and video podcasts across the U.S. for BetRivers and PlaySugarHouse brands. These locally-focused sports betting "CityCasts™," are airing weekdays on multiple platforms to deliver news, analysis and insights to help sports bettors make more informed wagering decisions.

"These CityCasts are locally focused, which is consistent with our strategy to offer our players Hometown Sportsbooks, and offer authentic and credible breakdowns specific to each host's home market," said Richard Schwartz, CEO of RSI, which operates BetRivers. "The hosts' expert analysis will assist BetRivers and PlaySugarHouse bettors in making knowledgeable sports betting decisions, whether they're experienced or brand new to the action."

Featuring some of the industry's most knowledgeable sports betting experts, CityCasts take an in-depth look into local teams, players and schedules to provide a unique view into the latest betting lines and what's moving them. The hosts, along with BetRivers and PlaySugarHouse bookmakers, set the stage for the day's biggest sporting events with local sports betting content that informs and entertains the growing number of Americans betting on sports.

RSI's CityCasts are currently live in:

Chicago - Chicago CityCast™ Archives | BetRivers Blog

Detroit - Detroit CityCast™ Archives | BetRivers Blog

Pittsburgh - Pittsburgh CityCast™ Archives | BetRivers Blog

Philadelphia - Philadelphia CityCast™ Archives | BetRivers Blog

Each CityCast selectively sources area talent and production staff to ensure a local lens for each city's content. Now live in Chicago, Detroit, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, CityCasts will soon launch in the coming weeks for New York, Denver, Washington D.C., and Los Angeles, with other markets potentially to come in the future.

The new BetRivers podcast series is produced locally in each city five days each week and available in both audio and video formats across multiple platforms, including Home | BetRivers Blog, VSiN's website , iHeart Media, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and others. Local talent highlight what's happening in their city, sharing expert tips and predictions across the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, college sports and special local events.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. RSI's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, RSI's expectations about its arrangement with VSiN and the anticipated contents, benefits and timing of the CityCasts. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside RSI's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, changes in applicable laws or regulations, unanticipated product or service delays, and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in RSI's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including those under "Risk Factors" therein, and in RSI's other filings with the SEC. RSI cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. RSI cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. RSI does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

About RSI

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on regulated markets in the United States and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions and is currently live with real-money mobile, online and/or retail operations in ten U.S. states: Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Michigan, Indiana, Virginia, Colorado, Iowa and West Virginia. RSI is also active internationally, offering its online casino and sportsbook in the regulated gaming market of Colombia on RushBet.co. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 in Chicago by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the 2020 Global Gaming Awards Digital Operator of the Year and the 2021 EGR North America Awards Casino Operator of the Year, Customer Services Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year. RSI is committed to industry-leading responsible gaming practices and seeks to provide its customers with the resources and services they need to play responsibly. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

