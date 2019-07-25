Rush Street Interactive Partners With Michigan's Gun Lake Casino

WAYLAND, Mich., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rush Street Interactive (RSI), the developer and operator of a leading social gaming platform, CASINO4FUN®, which is currently deployed at Rush Street-affiliated casinos, today announced the launch of its Social Casino & Social Sportsbook for Gun Lake Casino in Michigan. The Gun Lake Casino4Fun site, which is powered by a proprietary Internet gaming platform owned by RSI, allows visitors to the website to play a wide range of online slots, table games, live dealer games, and to place bets in a world-class sportsbook for free.

"We are excited to offer our casino guests, and all Michigan residents who want to enjoy the online fun, an exciting experience away from our brick-and-mortar casino floor," said Sal Semola, President and Chief Operating Officer for Gun Lake Casino. "We are pleased to partner with Rush Street Interactive to be the first Tribal casino partner to deploy the proven CASINO4FUN® platform, and begin taking advantage of this dynamic marketing tool to expand the reach of the Gun Lake Casino brand in the digital world."

RSI's platform technology powers Casino4Fun®, as well as real money gaming sites, and omni-channel retail sportsbook solutions. The product has been built for the U.S. market from the perspective of a U.S. land-based casino operator.

"We are humbled to have the Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi Indians as our first partner in Indian Country. As states move forward in legalizing sports betting and online gaming, our CASINO4FUN® product provides our brick-and-mortar casino partners with the marketing opportunity to both increase the engagement levels of current casino customers and convert the play-for-fun social players into play-for-real money patrons should online gaming become legalized in their state," explained Richard Schwartz, president of Rush Street Interactive.

RSI launched its first casino site, PlaySugarHouse.com, in New Jersey in 2016 and, when sports betting was legalized, was the first in the United States to offer a fully integrated online sportsbook and casino. RSI is also the service provider of Pennsylvania's #1 and #2 sportsbooks at the Rivers Casino Pittsburgh, SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia; along with the latest addition in New York at Rivers Casino in Schenectady. The company also operates Pennsylvania's first online sportsbooks, PlaySugarHouse.com along with BetRivers.com.

"We thank the Gun Lake Tribe for their vote of confidence in authorizing Rush Street Interactive to bring our online Social Sportsbook & Casino to gaming enthusiasts in the state of Michigan," said Schwartz. "We look forward to working together to build Gun Lake Casino's online database through dynamic marketing & promotions, which will increase visitation to its property while generating incremental revenues."

The Gun Lake Casino4Fun® site offers players promotions and opportunities to win real prizes that are redeemable by visiting the casino property. Real prizes include free slot play, dining comps, virtual credits and more. All CASINO4FUN players must be at least 21 years old; the site includes industry-leading functionality for age verification and player eligibility. The sportsbook and casino games are available on all mobile devices, tablets, desktop and laptop computers. Registration is free and easy at https://www.gunlakecasino4fun.com/.

ABOUT RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE

Rush Street Interactive (RSI) was founded by pioneers in the internet gaming industry with decades of collective experience in developing, supplying and operating online gaming sites. The Chicago-based business launched its first casino site, PlaySugarHouse.com in NJ, in September 2016 and made history in August 2018, as the first online operator in the United States to offer a fully integrated online sportsbook and casino. Rush Street Interactive is also the service provider of the sportsbooks at Rivers Casino Pittsburgh and SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia. RSI made history once again by next launching Pennsylvania's first online sportsbook, PlaySugarHouse.com, and on its heels followed that with a second online sportsbook site, BetRivers.com. Most recently, RSI supported Rivers Casino and Resort in Schenectady to become the first gaming operator to ever accept a legal sports bet in the state of New York. Additionally, RSI remains the only U.S. gaming company to operate a regulated online sportsbook, RushBet.co, in Latin America (Colombia). Rush Street Interactive is also the developer and operator of a leading social gaming platform that is currently deployed at Rush Street-affiliated casinos (Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh, SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia, Rivers Casino in Des Plaines, Illinois and Rivers Casino and Resort in Schenectady, New York), as well as selected third party partners. Rush Street Interactive was named "Mobile Operator of the Year" in North America at the EGR North America Awards 2019 and "American Operator of the Year" & "Casino Operator of the Year" at the American Gambling Awards in 2019. For more information, visit rushstreetinteractive.com.

ABOUT GUN LAKE CASINO

Gun Lake Casino is located off Exit 61 on U.S. 131, halfway between Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo. The casino features over 2,200 slot machines, 47 table games, a 14-table poker room, a 225-seat café, and a 300-seat buffet, along with bars, lounges, and live entertainment.

Gun Lake Casino is owned by the Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi. For more information, visit www.gunlakecasino.com.

SOURCE Rush Street Interactive

Related Links

http://rushstreetinteractive.com

