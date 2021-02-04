Rush Street Interactive (RSI) Partners With Leading iGaming Content Provider Pariplay To Premier Its Online Casino Games In The Regulated U.S. market At PlaySugarHouse.com In New Jersey

COLLINGSWOOD, N.J., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) ("RSI"), one of the most trusted and fastest-growing online casino and sports betting gaming companies in the United States, is partnering with Pariplay Ltd., part of The Aspire Global Group, to become the first online casino operator in the United States to premier a selection of the leading iGaming company's impressive assortment of high-quality online casino games on its PlaySugarHouse.com site in New Jersey. Pariplay's extensive games portfolio will serve to complement PlaySugarHouse.com's existing catalogue of over 750 online casino and live dealer table games.

"We are excited to partner with Pariplay to be the first online operator in the U.S. to bring these top-quality casino games to our players," said Richard Schwartz, President of RSI, which operates PlaySugarHouse.com. "European players love the variety and innovation of the Pariplay games portfolio, and we anticipate that our PlaySugarHouse.com New Jersey players will love playing them just as much."

The dynamic offering will introduce New Jersey slot enthusiasts to a previously untapped array of engaging game titles, such as Amazing Riches, Dragons of the North and Wolf Riches, all of which have already proven to be big hits in the European market.

"We are delighted to partner with Rush Street Interactive, a proven online gaming operator and market leader in the U.S.," said Adrian Bailey, Managing Director at Pariplay. "We are proud to be close partners with RSI and look forward to building a long-term partnership with them as we collaborate on growing the online casino gaming content in the U.S. market."

PlaySugarHouse.com offers a match of a new customer's first deposit, up to $250. The award-winning site/app also focuses on offering high quality customer service, great deposit/withdraw methods and quick payouts.

About RSI

Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, RSI is a market leader in online casino and sports betting in the U.S. The Company launched its first online gaming casino site, PlaySugarHouse.com in New Jersey, in September 2016 and was the first gaming company to launch a regulated online gaming site in Pennsylvania. With its BetRivers.com sites, Rush Street Interactive was also the first to launch regulated online gaming in the states of Indiana, Colorado and, most recently, Illinois. Rush Street Interactive was named the 2020 Global Gaming Awards Digital Operator of the Year, and the 2020 EGR North America Awards Casino Operator of the Year and Customer Service Operator of the Year. RSI has been an early mover in Latin America and was the first U.S.-based gaming operator to launch a legal and regulated online casino and sportsbook, RushBet.co , in the country of Colombia. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. RSI's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, RSI's expectations about the performance of its partner and their casino games and content. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside RSI's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, changes in applicable laws or regulations, unanticipated product or service delays, and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in RSI's most recent proxy statement, including those under "Risk Factors" therein, and in RSI's other filings with the SEC. RSI cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. RSI cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. RSI does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

About Pariplay Ltd.

Pariplay Limited is a leading B2B provider of iGaming Solutions and games, including their state-of-the-art, proprietary content aggregation solution called Fusion™. Pariplay's Fusion™ aggregation platform focuses on enhancing player value, by providing a suite of back-office conversion & retention tools for operators, plus access to thousands of games from the industry's leading game developers. Pariplay also boasts their own game development studios with a range of 100+ innovative and entertaining slots. The company focuses on building value for its clients through its range of products and tailored solutions.

Founded in 2010, and now part of Aspire Global, Pariplay has offices in Israel, Bulgaria, Gibraltar, Isle of Man and India. Pariplay is licensed and regulated by the Gibraltar Gambling Commission, Malta Gaming Authority, the UK Gambling Commission, Romanian National Gambling Office (ONJN) and the New Jersey DGE. All Pariplay games and systems are certified by the leading testing labs to meet the highest industry standards.

As a business-to-business provider of games of skill and chance, Pariplay fully understands the importance of responsible gaming and has implemented policies and tools within its systems and games to provide industry-leading entertainment in a socially responsible fashion. The system combines identity verification with age verification and geo-Location services to determine whether an individual meets the minimum age requirement and is playing within a specific territory. Pariplay has implemented multiple responsible gaming tools to meet different regulatory standards and have provided players with a sophisticated self-exclusion tool that offers them an easy way to manage their gaming habits.

SOURCE Rush Street Interactive