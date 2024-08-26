RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE UNVEILS ENHANCED iRUSH REWARDS LOYALTY PROGRAM FOR BETRIVERS & PLAYSUGARHOUSE PLAYERS

CHICAGO, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) ("RSI"), a leading US-based betting and gaming company, which operates the BetRivers and PlaySugarHouse brands, is excited to announce its enhanced iRush Rewards Loyalty Program. With this revamped program, RSI's loyal players will find it easier to earn and redeem rewards, maintain their status and associated benefits longer, and gain access to an expanded selection of perks. Benefits include complimentary cruises, luxury gifts, vacation packages, and more!

"As a player-first operator, we listened to our players feedback and made improvements," said Richard Schwartz, CEO of Rush Street Interactive. "Since RSI's inception we've prioritized player retention. With our extremely fast growth in new customers over the past few years, it was imperative we continue to invest in new player benefits and creative ways to add value to our player experience re-affirming our philosophy to always put players first."

Highlights of the iRush Rewards Loyalty Program include:

New Features and Enhancements

The new iRush Rewards Loyalty Program introduces a new premium tiered system with Gold, Platinum, and Black levels, each with unique benefits. Players will now earn three types of points on every bet: Loyalty Points, Bonus Store Points, and for the first time, Tier Points. This enhancement means that in addition to the current Loyalty Level and Bonus Store rewards, players now will enjoy benefits from their Tier Levels as well.

Tier Levels and Stability

In response to player feedback, Tier Levels have been introduced to provide a more consistent reward system. Once a player reaches a Tier Level, they will now retain the benefits for that tier for the rest of the current earning period of six months plus the entire next six-month period (up to one year). For example, if a player reaches the Black Tier on January 12, 2024, they will maintain Black Tier status until December 31, 2024, an extension of benefits players appreciate.

Earning Points Simplified

The revamped program updates how players earn Loyalty Level Points, Bonus Store Points, and Tier Points. Players now earn points based on the type of casino game they are playing (slots, progressive slots, video poker, or table games). Additionally, sports bettors now earn points for Same Game Parlays (SGPs) based on the number of legs, rather than the single rate previously applied, giving SGP bettors even greater value when they bet with BetRivers. These changes make it simpler for players to understand how to earn points on their favorite games and bets.

New and Improved Loyalty User Experience

In parallel with the revamped loyalty program, Rush Street Interactive has released a new, streamlined user interface giving players a central location to view everything related to iRush Rewards. The new loyalty interfaces allow players to view and track from a single location their status, points, and advancement towards higher levels and tiers. Additionally, players can see their current benefits and equally as important, the benefits they will be entitled to upon reaching the next tier or level.

"We always look for new ways to continually enhance our loyal players' experience," said Schwartz. "The improvements to the multifaceted iRush Rewards Loyalty Program take our loyalty program to the next level, creating what we believe is improving on what we already considered to be the best in the industry. We look forward to BetRivers and PlaySugarHouse players continued strong engagement with the iRush Rewards Loyalty Program as we show how much we appreciate them as players."

About Rush Street Interactive

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on markets in the United States, Canada and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers, PlaySugarHouse and RushBet, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions. It currently offers real-money mobile and online operations in fifteen U.S. states: New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Virginia, West Virginia, Arizona, New York, Louisiana, Maryland, Ohio and Delaware, and, as well as in the regulated international markets of Colombia, Ontario (Canada), Mexico and Peru. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 in Chicago by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the EGR North America Awards Customer Services Operator of the Year five years in a row (2020-2024), the 2022 EGR North America Awards Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year, and the 2021 SBC Latinoamérica Awards Sportsbook Operator of the Year. RSI was the first U.S.-based online casino and sports betting operator to receive RG Check iGaming Accreditation from the Responsible Gaming Council. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

Investors:

