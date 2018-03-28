Rush University Medical Center First to Adopt Code's Soft-Scanning for Epic Rover

Code's CortexDecoder is a soft-scanning solution that was chosen for integration into Epic Rover. It provides users enterprise-grade, barcode scanning strength – using only the camera on an iOS device. CortexDecoder can scan over 40 different barcode symbologies, allowing healthcare workers to seamlessly move from one workflow to another.

This new enterprise barcode scanning feature is a long-awaited workflow solution and Rush is excited to leverage this new technology. Software-enabled barcode scanning of patient wristbands to access medical records coupled with the ability to scan and verify medications helps to eliminate errors and improve patient safety – making soft-scanning a huge win for both the medical staff and their patients.

"CortexDecoder for Epic Rover enables Rush to use the five rights of medication administration: right patient, right medication, right dose, and right route at the right time. This technology will help to reduce the chance of medication harm and decrease the cost of care – which are pillars in achieving the Quadruple Aim," says Dr. Shafiq Rab, Chief Information Officer of Rush.

The regional-focused Quadruple Aim initiative is based on a core belief that solutions to national problems, like healthcare, can be found and designed at local levels. For the individual healthcare consumer, this translates to outcomes of better culture, better care, better health, and lower costs.

"CortexDecoder reduces the need for cumbersome handheld devices carried by nurses, helping us achieve another pillar of the Quadruple Aim: improving the work life of healthcare providers, clinicians and staff, known as Provider Well-Being," says Lisa Swiontek, Associate Vice President, Clinical Information Systems at Rush.

"We are excited to be working with Rush on this first adoption and rollout of soft-scanning," said Garrett Russell, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Code. "The healthcare industry has been waiting for the next 'big thing' and combining CortexDecoder with Epic Rover is it. This is a huge step for the industry, and Rush is at the forefront of this mobility revolution."

About Code

Code is a technology leader in image-based barcode reading solutions. Code designs and manufactures a complete line of image-based barcode reading hardware and software solutions to enhance productivity and exceed customers' expectations for superior barcode reading performance, ergonomic design, equipment durability, and seamless integration with their operations. Servicing a diverse range of industries and environments, Code's products are used in critical applications in healthcare, public safety, manufacturing, transportation, retail, and a range of other diverse industries.

Code's worldwide headquarters are located in Salt Lake City, USA, and has regional headquarters in China, Singapore, and The Netherlands. For more information, visit www.codecorp.com.

About Rush

Rush is an academic health system whose mission is to improve the health of the patients and the diverse communities it serves with nationally recognized health care, education, research and a commitment to community partnerships. The Rush system comprises Rush University Medical Center, Rush University, Rush-Copley Medical Center and Rush Oak Park Hospital, as well as numerous outpatient care facilities. Rush University, with more than 2,500 students, is a health sciences university that comprises Rush Medical College, the College of Nursing, the College of Health Sciences and the Graduate College.

Media Contact

Leslie Titus Bryant, MDM

Corporate Marketing Manager

Office: (801)987-7215

Email: leslie.bryant@codecorp.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rush-university-medical-center-first-to-adopt-codes-soft-scanning-for-epic-rover-300621096.html

SOURCE Code

Related Links

http://www.codecorp.com

