RUSH University Medical Center's Orthopedics Ranked Top Program in Illinois for 9th Year in a Row

CHICAGO, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the ninth year in a row, the orthopedic program at RUSH University Medical Center continues its tradition of excellence by earning a #1 ranking in the state of Illinois, according to just-released data by U.S. News & World Report. It also earned another top ten ranking among orthopedic programs nationwide for 2023.

The hospital's orthopedic program is staffed by physicians from Midwest Orthopaedics at RUSH (MOR) who are team doctors for the Chicago White Sox, Chicago Bulls, and the Chicago Red Stars, among many other teams.

"It is an honor to be recognized," says Brian J. Cole, MD, MBA, MOR Managing Partner. "Our close relationship with RUSHUniversity Medical Center, recognized as being among the nation's best in U.S. News & World Report's Best Hospitals Honor Roll, provides an unprecedented opportunity to provide the safest and most effective patient care. We appreciate the acknowledgment for our dedication to achieving the best outcomes for our patients from the Midwest, nation and world. Our commitment to excellent patient care, education and orthopedic and spine research has an immediate impact on the quality of the care we provide today. Thank you to the entire Midwest Orthopaedics team who achieved this ranking."

U.S. News evaluated 1,681 hospitals and ranked the top 50 that see challenging orthopedic patients for spinal surgeries and fusions, limb, joint and other musculoskeletal and connective tissue and orthopedic care.

ABOUT MIDWEST ORTHOPAEDICS AT RUSH

MOR is an international leader in musculoskeletal health ranked as the #1 orthopedic program in Illinois and among the top ten in the nation by U.S. News & World Report. MOR is comprised of renowned orthopedic and spine surgeons pioneering the latest advances in surgical techniques and non-surgical care. MOR physicians are the designated team care providers for several organizations including the Chicago Bulls, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Red Stars, and Joffrey Ballet. MOR has seven full-service locations in Chicago, Joliet, Naperville, Oak Brook, Oak Park, Westchester, and Munster, IN. The group also has nine stand-alone physical therapy clinics in in Bensenville, Chicago's South Loop, Geneva, Lincoln Park, Lockport, Orland Park, River Grove, Park Ridge, and Munster, IN. Visit www.rushortho.com for more information.

