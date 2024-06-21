Rush University System for Health (RUSH) Advances its Supply Chain with Surgence™

TIFFIN, Ohio, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordance Healthcare Solutions LLC, one of the largest independent healthcare distributors in the U.S., today announced that Rush University System for Health (RUSH) has signed an agreement with them to continue toward their goal of reducing costs, improving efficiency and making a positive impact on their patients and community.

RUSH was one of our first accounts to pilot Surgence™, the first cloud-based healthcare industry SaaS ecosystem that connects providers, suppliers and distributors in a secured, agnostic platform. "They have been instrumental in shaping the development of our applications. We could not have asked for a better partner that is aligned on our vision to unify the industry and create real-time visibility to the supply chain enabling a strong foundation in collaborative decision-making and mitigating risk," said Lisa Hohman, CEO Concordance Healthcare Solutions.

Using Surgence in our day-to-day supply chain operations has been a real game changer. It has transformed our daily work processes, elevated our talent, improved productivity and provided analytics for more efficient and streamlined business decisions. Our control tower that we built provides the foundation for a stronger supply chain as we gain more upstream and downstream visibility to vital data and metrics, said Jeremy Strong, VP Supply Chain, RUSH.

Concordance Healthcare Solutions, an independent healthcare distributor, headquartered in Tiffin, Ohio, is built on over 175 years of combined industry experience through the merger of three of the nation's premier healthcare distributors. Concordance spans the U.S. market with twenty distribution centers licensed in forty-eight states. Concordance delivers dynamic, dependable service to the entire care continuum including acute care, community health, government, home care, hospice, laboratory, long term care, primary care and surgery centers. Concordance has experts dedicated to emergency preparedness, 3PL and reverse logistics, in addition to offering comprehensive support for equipment, remodeling and construction project needs. To learn more about Concordance, please visit concordancehealthcare.com. To learn more about Surgence, please visit WeAreSurgence.com.

