Rush49 Teams with Houston Space Center for 50th Anniversary of Moon Landing

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "This is one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind." These historic words by astronaut Neil Armstrong on July 20, 1969 marked the occasion of man walking on the Moon for the first time. The team of scientists and engineers at the Houston Space Center helped make that happen, and the Center now holds a collection of artifacts and exhibits from the entire history of the Space Program for visitors to enjoy.

Space Center Houston celebrates 50th Anniversary of the Moon Landing

The Experiences as a Service (EAAS) company Rush49 has teamed with the Houston Space Center to help celebrate this momentous event. People from all over America can go to Rush49 to obtain passes to the Houston Space Center and take part in this year-long celebration.

With exhibits like The Starship Gallery, The Astronaut Gallery, Independence Plaza, and Mission Mars, young and old alike can marvel at and learn from our nation's rich history of space travel and exploration. Tickets and experience guides available at rush49.com.

If you would like more information about this topic, please call Lance at (424) 284-2419, or email 218008@email4pr.com.

SOURCE Rush49