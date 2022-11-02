Rush49 x INSID3RS.io to Launch Web3 INSID3RS Pass

Two Legends in IRL Experiences bring True Utility to NFT Ticketing

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Web3 live event & experience veterans Rush49 (rush49.com) are bringing a new venture to the Web3 ecosystem. Having previously collaborated with key Web3 creators like Consensus and Bitcoin Media, Rush49 is partnering with INSID3RS.io to launch the Web3 INSID3RS Pass NFT collection.

The Web3 INSID3RS Pass Collection gives members access to early bird costs for themselves and their teams to events like DCENTRAL, Permissionless, Consensus, NFT.NYC, Expoverse, NFT|LA, Bitcoin 2023, Bitcoin Amsterdam, and Quantum Miami. They also receive exclusive benefits, including invite-only networking & after-parties, VVIP expedited services at events, access to the INSID3RS lounge, and so much more.

HODL your pass and receive insane benefits like free tickets, airdrop exclusives, merchandise, free NFTs, exclusive pass-holder content, and even a Trip to Space!

"Our collection was created for the true Web3 enthusiast to receive real-world utility while attending events they are already going to." said INSID3RS.io & Rush49 CMO Trevor Williams. "Not only are you saving money and getting insane benefits, but you also receive pass-holder exclusive content, networking opportunities and access to invite-only events. It's perfect for the individual event goer as well as brands & communities that want a unique, utility-driven prize or reward to give away."

NFT Pass holders will have the ability to mint, sell, auction and most importantly rent their NFTs. With the INSID3RS.io advanced platform, pass holders can miss a show and recoup their costs by renting the pass to anyone. As the tickets are secured on the Polygon network, event creators have access to the most up to date list of attendees in real time, meaning zero lags in data and zero issues for the end user.

Get Involved

You can join the Web3 INSID3RS Pass journey via the whitelist link (insid3rs.io/web3-insid3rs-pass). The NFT INSID3RS Pass will be available for purchase on December 13. A collection of 3,000 INSID3RS Passes will be available, 1,000 of each pass type. These are Bitcoin (BTC), Decentralized Finance (DeFi), and Non-Fungible Token (NFT). Interested parties can also reach out to INSID3RS.io to get on the waiting list for their NFT Ticketing Platform. NFT Holders will get priority on all the latest updates, be able to rent their NFTs if they prefer to HODL and miss a show, get POAPs from every event, and much more.

About INSID3RS.io

INSID3RS.io are creators, for creators, building transparency and upgrading monetization of event ticketing using Web3. They partner with creators to enhance the ticket-buying process for consumers, reward ongoing fan loyalty, and empower creators to go beyond the ticket stub.

About Rush49

Rush49 is an all-access pass to life's greatest adventures. Producing and promoting hundreds of events across the US, Rush49 puts you in control of how you engage with the world around you. Rush49.com is the premier destination for cryptocurrency and blockchain events worldwide, with rapidly expanding event coverage that spans the globe: Los Angeles, Paris, Dubai, Miami, New York, London, Berlin, Panama, Spain, and more.

If you would like more information about this topic, please call Trevor at (717) 363-0564, or email [email protected].

SOURCE Rush49