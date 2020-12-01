Rushion McDonald Hosts Jermaine Dupri, Areva Martin, David E. Talbert, Lyn Sisson-Talbert, Lamman Rucker, and More This December on His Hit Podcast "Money Making Conversations"

ATLANTA, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two-time EMMY® and three-time NAACP Image Award-winning television producer, entrepreneur, social influencer, and branding guru Rushion McDonald hosts a month filled with holiday celebrations, uplifting entertainment, and empowering conversations this December on his popular podcast and syndicated radio show "Money Making Conversations." Featuring powerhouse Hollywood and music creatives from TV/Film producers, writers, actors, music hit-makers, acclaimed celebrity chefs and TV personalities, to renowned business moguls and executives, the guests this month bring much-needed entertainment, food, and more to fuel your holiday spirits, as well as financial, career, and lifestyle wellness insights to carry you into the new year. "Money Making Conversations" with Rushion McDonald is available on www.MoneyMakingConversations.com , across digital platforms and syndicated radio including: iHeartRadio podcast, Apple Podcast, Spotify, YouTube, Spreaker, Stitcher, Castbox, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Channels 141 and 142, and multiple stations across the U.S in Michigan, Georgia, Texas, California, Louisiana, Virginia, Alabama, North Carolina and South Carolina, among other states.

Featured guests* expected this December on "Money Making Conversations" include: Jermaine Dupri, CEO of So So Def Recordings & Management, and GRAMMY®-winning Hit-Making Producer, Songwriter, Artist and Author; Areva Martin, Award-winning Civil Rights Attorney, Bestselling Author, Talk Show Host ("The Special Report"), CNN Legal Analyst, Autism Advocate, and CEO of Butterflly Health; David E. Talbert and Lyn Sisson-Talbert, Director/Writer, and Producer Powerhouse Couple (Netflix holiday movie "Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey"), and Authors (New Children's Books: "Jingle Jangle: The Invention of Jeronicus Jangle" and "The Square Root of Possible: A Jingle Jangle Story"); Actor, and Educator/Activist Lamman Rucker (Holiday movie: "Cooking Up Christmas" airing on OWN); Dr. Holly Carter, Founder & CEO of Relevé Entertainment, Powerhouse TV/Film Producer of Family and Faith-Based Programming (All-star holiday gospel music special: "Our OWN Christmas" airing on OWN); Award-winning R&B/Soul Artist, Songwriter, Producer Will Downing (New single: "So Many Good Die Young"); A holiday food celebration with culinary stars Chef Edouardo Jordan, 2-time James Beard Award-winning Chef/Owner of Seattle, WA restaurants Salare, JuneBaby, and Lucinda Grain Bar; Chef Huda, Food Network Champion ("Cutthroat Kitchen"), Owner of Chef Huda's Kitchen specializing in healthy comfort food, and Founder of Just Savor Spices; Chef Tregaye Fraser, Food Network Champion ("Food Network Star"), and Cooking Show Host ("Tregaye's Way" airing on OWN); and Chef Tanya Holland, Owner/Chef of Oakland, CA modern soul food restaurant Brown Sugar Kitchen, Cookbook Author, and Cooking Show Host ("Tanya's Kitchen Table" airing on OWN); Jillyan Moor, Musician, Actress, Model, Social Media Influencer, and Lookbook/Cookbook Author ("This Boss Babe Can Cook"); Curtis Symonds, CEO of HBCU Network, and renowned broadcasting TV veteran (BET, ESPN); John Hope Bryant, Financial Literacy Entrepreneur, Philanthropist, Author, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Operation HOPE, Inc. non-profit, prominent leader on economic empowerment and financial dignity; Bershan Shaw, Motivational Speaker, Career Coach, TV Personality, and Author (New Book: "The Unstoppable Warrior Woman"); Sheilah Belle, Award-winning Journalist, Radio Host, Producer of The Belle Report, Gospel Influencer, and Motivational Speaker; Andrea L. Collins, Vice President, Financial Consultant at Charles Schwab; Shonda Scott, Founder & CEO of 360 Total Concept, a management consulting firm; and Kenny Lloyd, CEO/President of TAVA Lifestyle, a direct sales wellness company.

Rushion McDonald produces "Money Making Conversations" through his multimedia company 3815 Media, where he is the business manager for ESPN's Stephen A. Smith and was the Chief Marketing Officer for the Air National Guard's national account for recruitment and retention in the 50 states, Guam, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Washington, DC. He is a winner of the prestigious Reggie Award for Local, Regional Market Marketing for his work handling the marketing and branding for the Air National Guard. A multiple EMMY and NAACP Image Award winner, Rushion McDonald is a television/film producer, writer, branding architect, award-winning baker, and his successes include building the Steve Harvey multimedia brand and producing acclaimed sitcoms, unscripted programs and syndicated shows like "Family Feud," "Evidence of Innocence," "The Jamie Foxx Show," "Sister, Sister," "Steve Harvey Talk Show," and hit movies "Think Like A Man" and "Think Like A Man Too." McDonald has a Mathematics degree from the University of Houston, and has worked with numerous Fortune 500, multi-million and billion-dollar companies throughout his career in entertainment and corporate sectors.

