Rushion McDonald Hosts Kirk Franklin, Naturi Naughton, Anne Burrell, Rocco DiSpirito, Donatella Arpaia, Laurieann Gibson, and More for February on His Hit Podcast 'Money Making Conversations'

ATLANTA, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Two-time EMMY® and three-time NAACP Image Award-winning television producer, entrepreneur, social influencer, and branding guru Rushion McDonald hosts a plethora of powerful talent this February on his popular podcast and syndicated radio show "Money Making Conversations." Showcasing new projects and success stories, the guests this month include celebrated entertainment and business trailblazers, celebrity chefs, TV personalities, and more. Sharing their well-honed insights, conversations cover new and returning hit shows, new books, media and tech platforms to inspire your career dreams, build financial health, healthy living, and entrepreneurship. "Money Making Conversations" with Rushion McDonald is available on www.MoneyMakingConversations.com , digital platforms and syndicated radio including: Apple Podcast, YouTube, iHeartRadio podcast, Spotify, Spreaker, Stitcher, Castbox, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Channels 141 and 142, and stations across the U.S. in New York, California, Texas, Michigan, Georgia, Louisiana, Virginia, Alabama, New Mexico, North Carolina and South Carolina, among other states, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Featured guests* expected this February on "Money Making Conversations" include: Kirk Franklin, 16-time GRAMMY®-winning Artist, Producer, and Host of the new podcast "Good Words with Kirk Franklin"; Naturi Naughton, NAACP Image Award-winning Actress/Singer (TV/film: "Power," "Power Book II: Ghost," "Notorious," 3LW) and Chief Branding Officer of the CreditRich app; Anne Burrell, Chef and Food Network Co-Host "Worst Cooks in America"; Rocco DiSpirito, Chef, TV Personality, Healthy Lifestyle Crusader/Founder-Rocco organic superfood line, and New York Times Best-selling Author; Donatella Arpaia, Chef, TV Personality, and Founder of Prova Pizzabar; Laurieann Gibson, Renowned Choreographer, Creative Visionary, TV Personality, EMMY®-nominated Director, and Author (Book: "Dance Your Dance: 8 Steps to Unleash Your Passion and Live Your Dream"; her work includes "So You Think You Can Dance," Diddy's "Making the Band," Michael Jackson, Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys); Ryan Serhant, Billion Dollar Real Estate Broker, Costar on Bravo hit series "Million Dollar Listing New York," Founder/CEO of brokerage SERHANT., and Author (Book: "Big Money Energy: How to Rule at Work, Dominate at Life, and Make Millions"); Melody Holt, Producer/Star on OWN hit series "Love & Marriage: Huntsville," Host of OWN's "Behind Every Man," Entrepreneur and Homebuilder; Angel Rich, Award-winning Financial Tech Pioneer, Founder & CEO of The Wealth Factory and #BlackTechMatters, Founder of internationally-renowned app CreditStacker and the CreditRich app; Christina Anthony, Comedian, Writer, Actress (ABC hit series "Mixed-ish"); Award-winning Media Entrepreneur Sheila Eldridge, CEO of Miles Ahead Entertainment & Broadcasting, Founder of Café Mocha Radio, and the Mocha Podcasts Network, a multicultural lifestyle platform; Marquis Lupton and William Way Jr., Co-Founders of the TCP Network, and TCP TV Roku channel, delivering content highlighting the voices of people of color; Sharon Smith-Akinsanya, Founder of the People of Color Career Fair, CEO of Rae Mackenzie Group, an award-winning diversity, equity, and inclusion marketing firm; Dante Simpson, ESPAT TV Co-Founder, a digital media company for esports and gaming; QuickLiq Co-Founders Navarr Grevious (CEO) and Mikáel Pyles (President), an online marketplace providing delivery of adult beverages; The Juice Girl Founder Brittany Pickens, providing organic juices; Shelden Williams, Founder of the Shelden Williams Foundation, NBA G-League Assistant Coach and former NBA player; and Tommy Duncan, Jetdoc CEO, providing affordable virtual healthcare.

Rushion McDonald produces "Money Making Conversations" through his multimedia company 3815 Media, where he is the business manager for ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. He is also an executive producer on the series "Stephen A's World" on ESPN+. He previously was the Chief Marketing Officer for the Air National Guard's national account for recruitment and retention, and won the prestigious Reggie Award for Local, Regional Market Marketing for his work handling the marketing and branding for the Air National Guard. A multiple EMMY and NAACP Image Award-winner, Rushion McDonald is a television/film producer, writer, branding architect, award-winning baker, and his successes include building the Steve Harvey multimedia brand and producing acclaimed sitcoms, unscripted programs and syndicated shows like "Family Feud," "Evidence of Innocence," "The Jamie Foxx Show," "Sister, Sister," "Steve Harvey Talk Show," hit movies "Think Like A Man" and "Think Like A Man Too," and worked with numerous top corporations such as IBM, State Farm, Ford, Disney, among others.

