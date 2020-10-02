Rushion McDonald Welcomes Top Chefs Kevin Bludso, Ron Duprat, Rodney Scott, Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier, Nischelle Turner, and More This October on His Hit Podcast "Money Making Conversations"

ATLANTA, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two-time EMMY® and three-time NAACP Image Award-winning television producer, social media influencer, entrepreneur, and branding guru Rushion McDonald hosts a diverse lineup of empowering guests this October on his popular podcast and syndicated radio show "Money Making Conversations." From renowned talent and leaders to rising stars, this month's guests deliver entertainment and insights with music, TV, movies, food, and fun, covering business entrepreneurship, community building, financial empowerment, how to pursue your passions, create success, and have work-life balance. "Money Making Conversations" hosted by Rushion McDonald is available on www.MoneyMakingConversations.com and across digital platforms, satellite networks and syndicated radio including: Spotify, iHeartRadio podcast, Apple Podcast, YouTube, Spreaker, Stitcher, Alexa, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Channels 141 on Howard University's Campus, and 142 on HBCU Campuses, and multiple stations across the U.S in Michigan, Georgia, Louisiana, Texas, California, Iowa, Virginia, Alabama, North Carolina and South Carolina, among other states.

Oct 2020-Money Making Conversations-Some of the expected guests-CJ McCollum,Chef Rodney Scott,Jahi Winston,Nischelle Turner,Kevin Frazier,Jody Watley,Chef Kevin Bludso,Nwaka Onwusa,Chef Ron Duprat

Featuring acclaimed entertainment personalities, celebrity chefs, multi-million dollar executives and business entrepreneurs, sports stars and more, the featured guest* interviews this October on "Money Making Conversations" include: Chef Kevin Bludso, Award-winning BBQ Pitmaster and Restaurateur of Bludso's Bar & Que, and TV Personality (Judge on Netflix's "The American Barbecue Showdown," also judged Food Network Canada/Cooking Channel's "Fire Masters"); Chef Ron Duprat, Award-winning Chef, TV Personality (Bravo's "Top Chef," Food Network's "Iron Chef America," "Beat Bobby Flay"), Food & Beverage Director/Executive Chef of The Amarillo Country Club, Author, and Keynote Speaker; Chef Rodney Scott, Award-winning BBQ Pitmaster and Restaurateur of Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ, and TV Personality (Featured on Netflix's "Chef's Table: BBQ," CNN's "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown," Travel Channel's "Bizarre Foods America with Andrew Zimmern"); EMMY-winning Broadcasters, Host Kevin Frazier and Correspondent/Weekend Co-Host Nischelle Turner of five-time EMMY-winning show "Entertainment Tonight"; Jahi Winston, Actor (Star of new movie "Charm City Kings" on HBO Max, also known from "Queen & Slim," "Proud Mary," "The Upside" movies, "The New Edition Story" miniseries), Singer, Public Speaker, and Philanthropist; CJ McCollum, NBA Star, Founder and Creator of wine company McCollum Heritage 91; Nwaka Onwusa, VP and Chief Curator of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame; Music Icon Jody Watley, GRAMMY® Award-winning Artist, Actress, Entrepreneur and Creator of interior fragrance and candle line Sanctuary; Glenn "GR3" Robinson III, NBA Star and Philanthropist/Founder of the ARI Foundation, empowering fathers and providing resources to fatherless children and families; Dr. George Fraser, Renowned Networking Guru, Chairman & CEO of FraserNet, Inc., Founder of the annual PowerNetworking Conference, and leading voice for African Americans on global entrepreneurship, economic empowerment, and building generational wealth; Dina Marto, Music Mogul of Twelve Music Group and 7th Level Projects, Entertainment Consultant, whose work has included Def Jam, Rick Ross, Polow da Don, T.I.; Todd "TJ" Johnson, Co-Founder of Adiva Publishing, LLC, Millionaire Mentor, Entrepreneur and Success Coach, who's founded and partnered to build start-ups and companies in various industries; Rhonesha Howerton, Financial Educator, Real Estate Investor, CEO of Credit Medics and Author (Book: "Queening"); Charis Jones, Million-Dollar Business Entrepreneur, Owner of Sassy Jones Boutique, an award-winning accessories brand; and Randy Williams, Owner, President, Designer of Talley & Twine Watch Company.

Rushion McDonald produces "Money Making Conversations" through his multimedia company 3815 Media, where he is the business manager for ESPN's Stephen A. Smith and was the Chief Marketing Officer for the Air National Guard's national account for recruitment and retention in the 50 states, Guam, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Washington, DC. He is a winner of the prestigious Reggie Award for Local, Regional Market Marketing for his work handling the marketing and branding for the Air National Guard. A multiple EMMY and NAACP Image Award winner, Rushion McDonald is a television/film producer, sitcom writer, branding architect, award-winning baker, and his successes include building the Steve Harvey multimedia brand and producing acclaimed top sitcoms and syndicated shows like "Family Feud," "Evidence of Innocence," "The Jamie Foxx Show," "Sister, Sister," "Steve Harvey Talk Show," and hit movies "Think Like A Man" and "Think Like A Man Too." McDonald has a Mathematics degree from the University of Houston and was trained in marketing while working at IBM.

*List is subject to change

To connect with Rushion McDonald and Money Making Conversations, visit:

www.RushionMcDonald.com

www.MoneyMakingConversations.com

Facebook / Instagram: @RushionMcDonald, @MoneyMakingConversations

Twitter: @RushionMcDonald, @MoneyMakingConv

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/MoneyMakingConversations

