Rushnu signs two agreements to demonstrate its unique combined carbon capture - green chemicals production technology

LIVERMORE, Calif., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rushnu, a carbon capture and green chemical production company based at Daybreak Labs in Livermore, CA, has signed two pilot host agreements with Silicon Valley Clean Water (SVCW) and the City of Livermore.

Rushnu's CarbonCatalyze™ Technology is one of the first to integrate carbon capture with green chemical production. It captures CO₂ from biogas and converts it into chemicals used for water treatment, significantly reducing the carbon footprint of both plants.

Key benefits of these collaborations include:

Cost savings through lower delivered prices on disinfection chemicals

Significant carbon emission reduction

On-site production of essential feedstock, improving supply security

Biogas purification

Reduced truck movements, further lowering environmental impact

As part of the agreement, SVCW has also signed an off-take agreement to purchase the chemicals produced once the plant meets operational requirements.

CarbonCatalyze™ technology sets itself apart from other carbon capture solutions by making carbon capture profitable without relying on government subsidies. The technology, awarded by National Science Foundation SBIR program, uses a unique catalytic process that not only captures CO₂ but also produces valuable base chemicals used in water treatment, paper, steel, and agriculture. With its low capital costs and high profitability, the technology offers significant financial benefits alongside environmental gains for the host plants.

Founded in 2022, Rushnu's mission is to decarbonize the chemical sector, one of the most challenging industries to decarbonize. These units are the first of many planned across different sectors and locations.

Matin Hanifzadeh, CEO of Rushnu, said, "We are excited to partner with Silicon Valley Clean Water and the City of Livermore. These pilots are key to commercializing our technology and advancing our mission to decarbonize the chemical sector."

SVCW General Manager Teresa Herrera added: "We are thrilled to partner with Rushnu as they embark on proving their technology. This will help SVCW – and the wastewater industry as a whole – achieve our mission of protecting public health and the environment."

City of Livermore City Manager Marianna Marysheva also shared:

"Partnering with Rushnu on this pilot is in line with our Climate Action Plan goals to reduce emissions, support innovative decarbonization technologies, and be a leader in local climate action. We look forward to the impact this project will have on our community and beyond."

