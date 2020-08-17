Rusmar Acquires NCM Odor Control, Expanding Portfolio of Environmental Solution Offerings

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rusmar Inc. ("Rusmar"), a manufacturer of chemical products servicing the landfill and remediation markets, is pleased to announce the acquisition of NCM Odor Control, Inc. of Broadheadsville, PA ("NCM"), the market leader in odor neutralizers and perimeter control systems. NCM will become a part of Rusmar's comprehensive solution offering for landfill operators, remediation specialists and others requiring unique products to address environmental challenges.

NCM, founded in 1987, has established a strong reputation as a customer-focused, value-added service provider to landfills, transfer stations, construction and demolition sites, railyard facilities, compost facilities and water treatment plants. NCM specializes in odor control neutralizers, perimeter misting and vaporization systems, leachate management solutions and dust suppression products. NCM operates a North American sales and service organization to provide the highest level of service to its customers.

Rusmar provides a series of proprietary, PFOS/PFAS-free, aqueous foamed solutions that provide environmental and regulatory benefit to the landfill and environmental remediation markets. Rusmar also delivers innovative application equipment which is unrivaled in terms of safety and efficiency. Rusmar is a subsidiary of CCR Specialty Chemicals, LLC ("CCR"), a portfolio company of Palo Duro Capital, LLC, established to acquire market leading formulators and manufacturers of specialty chemical products addressing growing markets.

"NCM and Rusmar are recognized leaders in providing high quality products, equipment, and services to their customers that meet the demanding needs for environmental compliance," said President and CEO Phil Johnson of Rusmar. "But together their combined capabilities provide a breadth and depth of solutions that allow us the scope to handle all odor and dust control issues associated with landfill operations and environmental remediation excavation across North America." Jesse Levin, President and CEO of NCM said, "My vision when I took over NCM's operations was to transition from strictly an odor control company to a full-service environmental solutions company. With this transaction, we saw the opportunity to increase the combined company's services and capabilities."

About CCR Specialty Chemicals, LLC

CCR Specialty Chemicals, LLC is a platform created to acquire high-growth, specialty chemical companies. Current subsidiaries include Crowley Chemical, LLC, Rusmar, Inc. and NCM Odor Control, Inc. CCR Specialty Chemicals, LLC continues to seek acquisitions of specialty chemical manufacturers participating in the coatings, adhesive, sealant and elastomer markets as well as the solid waste, remediation and environmental services markets. For more information, please visit www.crowleychemical.com, www.rusmarinc.com and www.ncmodorcontrol.com.

About Rusmar Inc.

Rusmar Inc. is a subsidiary of CCR Specialty Chemicals, LLC. Rusmar has manufactured and supplied specialty foams and equipment for customers in the solid waste and environmental remediation markets since 1986. Headquarters are located in Newtown Square, PA and plant operations are in West Chester, PA with sales and service centers across the United States. For more information, please visit www.rusmarinc.com.

About Palo Duro Capital

Palo Duro Capital, LLC is a Dallas, Texas-based, lower middle-market private equity firm which works in partnership with business owners and management teams to acquire market-leading manufacturers of specialty chemicals, industrial products and commercial building products. The Palo Duro Capital operating partners bring decades of management experience in the focus industry segments and work collaboratively with management to facilitate long-term strategic growth. Palo Duro Capital has expertise in sourcing and executing complementary add-on acquisitions to supplement organic growth initiatives. For more information, please visit www.palodurocapital.com.

