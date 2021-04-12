Russ Allen Joins Sage Mountain Advisors as Director of Investment Strategy

ATLANTA, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage Mountain Advisors LLC, a boutique independent wealth management firm, announced today that Russ Allen has joined the firm as Director of Investment Strategy. In this role, Allen will be responsible for expanding the investment solutions Sage Mountain offers its growing client base.

"The Sage Mountain family is excited to have Russ Allen join our Investment Research team. Russ has significant experience in investment strategy and in structuring the investment research process. We know Russ will thrive in Sage Mountain Advisors' growing investment team," said Scott Neu, Co-Founder and CEO of Sage Mountain. "In just over two years, Sage Mountain has grown to advise on over $1.7 billion in assets for over 70 families. Increasingly, high net worth families are recognizing the need for unique investment solutions and the value of an investment team focused solely on their needs. Russ will help us continue to improve the firm's investment thought leadership and analytical capabilities."

Allen's responsibilities include risk management, investment research, asset allocation, and manager due diligence.

Allen has extensive experience as both an allocator and investment strategist. Prior to joining Sage Mountain, he served as the Chief Investment Officer for Berman Capital Advisors where he was responsible for the investment team and process that oversaw over $3b of assets. He previously held roles as the Director of Investment Research for Balentine, Senior Equity Research Analyst for GLOBALT Investments, and an Intelligence Analyst for the National Security Agency. He also currently serves as an Investment Committee member for the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta.

Allen is a CFA Charterholder, a graduate of Wake Forest University and earned MAs from Johns Hopkins University and the University of California, San Diego.

