Russel Metals Announces 2019 Annual Meeting Voting Results

News provided by

Russel Metals Inc.

May 08, 2019, 17:01 ET

TORONTO, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Russel Metals Inc. (RUS - TSX) announced voting results from its 2019 annual meeting of shareholders held on May 8, 2019.  A total of 34,420,526 common shares were represented at the meeting in person or by proxy, representing 55.42% of the 62,109,395 issued and outstanding common shares as of the record date on March 20, 2019.

Shareholders voted in favour of the election of each nominee director as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

Percentage For

Votes
Withheld

Percentage
Withheld

Alain Benedetti

32,328,159

95.42%

1,553,220

4.58%

John M. Clark

31,263,308

92.27%

2,618,071

7.73%

James F. Dinning

32,370,434

95.54%

1,510,945

4.46%

Brian R. Hedges

32,772,974

96.73%

1,108,405

3.27%

Barbara S. Jeremiah

33,648,402

99.31%

232,977

0.69%

Alice D. Laberge

33,102,187

97.70%

779,192

2.30%

William M. O'Reilly

32,941,274

97.23%

940,105

2.77%

John G. Reid

32,762,976

96.70%

1,118,403

3.30%

Annie Thabet

33,780,160

99.70%

101,219

0.30%

John R. Tulloch

33,737,533

99.58%

143,846

0.42%

The Company's advisory "say on pay" resolution was also approved with 95.73% of the votes cast in favour of the resolution.  In addition the resolution appointing Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Company was approved.

About Russel Metals
Russel Metals is one of the largest metals distribution and processing companies in North America.  It carries on business in three metals distribution segments: metals service centers, energy products and steel distributors, under various names including Russel Metals, A.J. Forsyth, Acier Leroux, Acier Loubier, Acier Wirth, Alberta Industrial Metals, Apex Distribution, Apex Monarch, Apex Remington, Apex Valve Services, Apex Western Fiberglass, Arrow Steel Processors, B&T Steel, Baldwin International, Color Steels, Comco Pipe and Supply, Couleur Aciers, DuBose Steel, Fedmet Tubulars, JMS Russel Metals, Leroux Steel, Mégantic Métal, Métaux Russel, Métaux Russel Produits Spécialisés, Milspec, Norton Metals, Pemco Steel, Pioneer Pipe, Russel Metals Processing, Russel Metals Specialty Products, Russel Metals Williams Bahcall, Spartan Energy Tubulars, Sunbelt Group, Triumph Tubular & Supply, Wirth Steel and York-Ennis.

If you would like to unsubscribe from receiving Press Releases, you may do so by emailing info@russelmetals.com; or by calling our Investor Relations Line: 905-816-5178.

SOURCE Russel Metals Inc.

Related Links

http://www.russelmetals.com

Also from this source

Russel Metals Announces 2019 First Quarter Results...

Russel Metals Declares 69th Consecutive Quarterly Common Share...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Russel Metals Announces 2019 Annual Meeting Voting Results

News provided by

Russel Metals Inc.

May 08, 2019, 17:01 ET