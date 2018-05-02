Russel Metals announces appointment of John G. Reid as Chief Executive Officer

Russel Chair Jim Dinning commented, "The Board of Directors is pleased to confirm the appointment of John Reid as our new Chief Executive Officer. We believe that John's transition to CEO, with the full support and confidence of the Board and management team will be seamless. We are indebted to our retiring CEO, Brian Hedges for his leadership at Russel and for all that he's done to support John Reid as he takes on his new role".

Russel Metals is one of the largest metals distribution and processing companies in North America. It carries on business in three metals distribution segments: metals service centers, energy products and steel distributors, under various names including Russel Metals, A.J. Forsyth, Acier Leroux, Acier Loubier, Alberta Industrial Metals, Apex Distribution, Apex Monarch, Apex Remington, Apex Western Fiberglass, Arrow Steel Processors, B&T Steel, Baldwin International, Color Steels, Comco Pipe and Supply, Couleur Aciers, DuBose Steel, Fedmet Tubulars, JMS Russel Metals, Leroux Steel, McCabe Steel, Mégantic Métal, Métaux Russel, Métaux Russel Produits Spécialisés, Milspec, Norton Metals, Pemco, Pioneer Pipe, Russel Metals Processing, Russel Metals Specialty Products, Russel Metals Williams Bahcall, Spartan Energy Tubulars, Sunbelt Group, Triumph Tubular & Supply, Wirth Steel and York-Ennis.

